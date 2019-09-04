Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday September 4, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Larry Browne Sligo Town, Sligo / Tallaght, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

(Peacefully), in the loving care of Costello’s Private Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. He will be very sadly missed by his son Michael, daughter Barbara, brothers Rev. Fr Raymond P.P. and Aidan, sister Louise, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday evening from 5 o’c until 7 o’c followed by removal to St Brigid’s Church, Four-Mile-House. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11 o’c. Burial afterwards in Sligo town Cemetery.

Ronan Patrick Hever, Parklands, Maynooth, Kildare / Boyle, Roscommon

Hever, Ronan Patrick, Parklands, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon, August 31st 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, following a tragic accident, deeply regretted by his loving wife Michelle (nee Kennedy), adored children Sinéad, James & Clodagh, mother Rita, brother Adrian, sister Dara, brother-in-law Shane, sisters-in-law Cathy, Eleanor & Gayl, nephews Paddy & Sean, niece Róisín, aunt Phyl, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Removal on Wednesday from his residence at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Family flowers only please. The Funeral Mass can be streamed live on www.maynoothparish.org

Peggy (Margaret) McGovern, Stranamorth and formerly Main Street, Blacklion, Cavan

Peggy McGovern, Stranamorth, Blacklion and formerly of Main Street, Blacklion (ex Publican) peacefully. Sadly missed by her daughter Susan and son in law Sean Fitzpatrick, her nieces and nephew, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, on Wednesday 4th September at 11am, followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery. House Private, please.

Sarah Talbot, Corbally, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Sarah Talbot, Corbally, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. Sunday 1st September. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family. Martin, Bernie, Leona, Conor, Sean, Óisín, Constanze, loving family and friends. Private Cremation for family only. House strictly private, please.

Kathleen Tuite (née Mc Dermott), Tara View, Follistown, Navan, Meath / Arigna, Roscommon

Formerly of Crosshill, Agrina, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, in the loving care of her family and staff of St. Peter's Nursing Home, Sea Road, Castlebellingham, Co Louth. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Oldcastle). Kathleen will be very sadly missed by her son Dermot, daughters Margaret, Deirdre & Bernadette, her daughter in law Niamh, son in law Stephen, grand children Peter, Jennifer & Lauren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Johnstown on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oldcastle Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.