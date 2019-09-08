Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday, September 8, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Quigley (née Kelly), 6 Boyle Road, Collooney, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim

Formerly of Kilavoggy, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at her home. Dearly loved wife of Colm, cherished mother of Majella (Middleton) Michael, Aine, Colin and Niamh. Sadly missed by her family, sister Helen Gallagher (Garvagh, Dromahair) brother Charlie Kelly (UK), grandchildren, Adam, Sarah and Ciara, great-grandson Jamie, daughter-in-law Aoife, son-in-law David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Collooney, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney. House private on Sunday morning, please.Family flowers only, please.Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Mai Flynn (née Cullen), Shannon View, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Granard, Longford

Mai Flynn (nee Cullen), Shannon View, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon and formerly Granard, Co. Longford, September 5th 2019 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Ambrose. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Catherine McLoughlin (Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon), Anita McLoughlin (Cortober) and Tara Keane (Ballinwing, Leitrim Village), son Andrew (Bangor-Erris, Co. Mayo), sons-in-law Eamon, Kevin and James, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren Mark, Ryan, Amy, Meg, Eve, Ava, Paddy, Abbey, Millie, Amber, Mabel, Lauren, Edie and Callum, brother Eddie (Longford), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday at 1.30pm in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, with funeral afterwards to Drumlion Cemetery.

Daniel (Don) Frawley, 8 Chapel Street, Boyle, Roscommon / Dun Laoghaire, Dublin



Peacefully, in Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed and much loved by his daughters Ave, Marian, Edwina and their mother Nora Tivenan, son's Michael, Danny and daughter Donna. Predeacesed by his brother Michael. Sister Joan and brother Tony (Australia) sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Ben, Alannah, Hugo, Aiden and Sasha, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Sunday evening 5-6.30pm, arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12pm. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

May they all Rest in Peace.