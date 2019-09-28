Leitrim deaths - Saturday, September 27, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Mary McLoughlin (née Healy), Drumboylan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Mary McLoughlin (née Healy), Drumbresna, Drumboylan, Leitrim P.O., Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. September 26th 2019. Peacefully, in her 94 year, following a brief illness at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael-Bernard, brothers Paul and John, sisters Bridget and Rita. Deeply regretted by her loving son Bernard, daughters Maureen and Catriona, sister-in-law Maureen, grandchildren Daniel, Brian, Eunan, Julieann, Nolene, Hannah and Ruth, great-grand daughter Isla, daughter-in-law Bernie, sons-in-law Michael and Hughie, her grand daughters -in-law Aoife, Sarah and Jacqui, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church , Drumboylan today, Saturday to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery

Mary (Ciss) Brennan (née O'Rourke), Drumheckil, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Predeceased by her brothers John and Jim. Deeply regretted by her daughters Marie (Kilrane) Ann (Murray) Patricia (Kelly) and Evelyn, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Saturday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Pat Halligan, Harepark, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Pat Halligan suddenly on 24th of September 2019, late of Harepark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Manchester, United Kingdom. Funeral arrangements to follow.

May the all Rest in Peace.