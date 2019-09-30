Leitrim deaths - Monday, September 30, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Kathleen Daly (née Flynn), St Ronan's Park, Arigna, Roscommon



Kathleen Daly (nee Flynn), St Ronans Park, Arigna, Co Roscommon. September 28th 2019. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Templemichael Glebe, Longford, N39 XE92. Predeceased by her husband James, her daughters Sheila (Tymon) and Angela (Tymon), her baby daughter Mary Bernadette and her grandson Conor Daly. She will be sorely missed by her daughters, Mary (Murray), Margaret (McGreevy), Kitty (Kelly), Rita (Duignan), Josephine (Hennessey) and Dympna (Daly-Finn); her sons Michael, Frank and Cathal; her daughters-in-law and sons-in-law; her sister Emily McHale (nee Flynn); her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and her many friends and neighbours. Kathleen will repose at the Laurel Lodge Chapel on Tuesday 1st October from 2pm until 5pm after which there will be a period of private family time, before Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna, to arrive at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am on Wednesday 2nd October followed by interment in the adjoining Arigna cemetery.

Celia (Sheila) Joyce (née Cox). Pheasant, Hill, Westport Road, Castlebar, Mayo / Rooskey, Roscommon



Celia (Sheila) Joyce (nee Cox) Pheasant Hill, Westport Road, Castlebar and formerly of Rooskey, Co Roscommon, peacefully at The Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Martin & Michael, brother Bernie-Joe, grandchildren James, Kieran, Mark & Sarah, daughters in law Patricia & Teresa, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at The Coady Funeral Home, Linenhall Street, Castlebar (Eircode f23wy62) on Tuesday evening from 5.30 until 7pm with removal to The Church Of The Holy Rosary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlebar Old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Cuan Chaitriona Patient Comfort fund c/o Coady Funeral Directors, Castlebar.

Bridie Reilly (née McCusker), Gortaree, Derrylin, Fermanagh



Bridie Reilly (nee McCusker), Gortaree, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, Saturday 28th September 2019, peacefully. Loving wife of Brendan and dear father of Paul. Remains reposing at her home until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, brother John, sisters Maureen & Ann, daughter in law, grand children, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Tom Cassidy, Fortlea, Derrylin, Fermanagh

Tom Cassidy, Fortlea, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, Friday 27th September 2019, peacefully, loving husband of Breda (nee Rooney) and dear father of Barry. Remains reposing at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Removal today, Monday morning at 10.15am to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, brother Sean (Armagh), sisters Annie & Peggy (both London), Vera (Australia), daughter in law Amy, grand daughter Megan, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Pauline Taite (née Brown), Ballinamuck, Longford / Cabra West, Dublin

Deeply loved & missed by her daughter Mandy, sons Ronnie & David, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters & grandchildren. Removal Tuesday morning to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, arriving for 10.30 service followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium at 2pm. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, Longford. House private please.

May the all Rest in Peace.