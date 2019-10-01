Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, October 1, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Dominic Henry, Killaraght, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Dominic Henry, Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital, on Saturday 28th September 2019. Predeceased by his wife Maura (née McGuire). Deeply mourned by his loving children Dominic, Neil and Tracy, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Dominic will be reposing at Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen, Boyle, on Monday, October 7, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 8, at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen. 0862328291.

Kathleen Daly (née Flynn), St Ronan's Park, Arigna, Roscommon

Kathleen Daly (nee Flynn), St Ronans Park, Arigna, Co Roscommon. September 28th 2019. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Templemichael Glebe, Longford, N39 XE92. Predeceased by her husband James, her daughters Sheila (Tymon) and Angela (Tymon), her baby daughter Mary Bernadette and her grandson Conor Daly. She will be sorely missed by her daughters, Mary (Murray), Margaret (McGreevy), Kitty (Kelly), Rita (Duignan), Josephine (Hennessey) and Dympna (Daly-Finn); her sons Michael, Frank and Cathal; her daughters-in-law and sons-in-law; her sister Emily McHale (nee Flynn); her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and her many friends and neighbours. Kathleen will repose at the Laurel Lodge Chapel today, Tuesday 1st October from 2pm until 5pm after which there will be a period of private family time, before Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna, to arrive at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am on Wednesday 2nd October followed by interment in the adjoining Arigna cemetery.



Celia (Sheila) Joyce (née Cox). Pheasant, Hill, Westport Road, Castlebar, Mayo / Rooskey, Roscommon

Celia (Sheila) Joyce (nee Cox) Pheasant Hill, Westport Road, Castlebar and formerly of Rooskey, Co Roscommon, peacefully at The Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Martin & Michael, brother Bernie-Joe, grandchildren James, Kieran, Mark & Sarah, daughters in law Patricia & Teresa, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at The Coady Funeral Home, Linenhall Street, Castlebar (Eircode f23wy62)today, Tuesday from 5.30 until 7pm with removal to The Church Of The Holy Rosary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlebar Old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Cuan Chaitriona Patient Comfort fund c/o Coady Funeral Directors, Castlebar.

Bridie Reilly (née McCusker), Gortaree, Derrylin, Fermanagh

Bridie Reilly (nee McCusker), Gortaree, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, Saturday 28th September 2019, peacefully. Loving wife of Brendan and dear father of Paul. Removal this morning, Tuesday, at 10.30am to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, brother John, sisters Maureen & Ann, daughter in law, grand children, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Pauline Taite (née Brown), Ballinamuck, Longford / Cabra West, Dublin

Deeply loved & missed by her daughter Mandy, sons Ronnie & David, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters & grandchildren. Removal Tuesday morning to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, arriving for 10.30 service followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium at 2pm. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, Longford. House private please.

May the all Rest in Peace.