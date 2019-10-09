Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday October 9, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Pat (Patsy) O' Hara Kilcolagh, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Pat (Patsy) O’Hara, peacefully at Brookhaven nursing home, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his sisters Noreen (Unites States) and Cathlyn (Kingscourt, Co Cavan) Brother Frank (Croghan), sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Mahons funeral home, Boyle on Wednesday from 5pm until removal to St Michaels church, Croghan arriving at 7pm, Funeral mass on Thursday at 12noon with buriel immediately afterwards in Elphin old cemetery.

Thomas Vincent (Benny) Murray Cregga, Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Pre-deceased by his parents, Tom and Ciss, brother Joe and sister Muriel. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Elsie, Rita, Carmel and Geraldine, brother Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday 9th October, from 7:30p.m., followed by removal to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday 10th October at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Beatrice Deehan (née Finn) Northyard, Scramogue, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Tony and much loved mother Geraldine, Declan and Irene. She will be very sadly missed, by her loving family, grandchildren David, Fiona, Callum and Maurice, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Sr. Teresa Finn, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Jimmy Kelly, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday 9th October from 4:30p.m until 7p.m. Removal on Thursday 10th October to St. Anne's Church, Scramogue, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of, if desired, to the Patient's Comfort Fund of Costello's Nursing Home c/o Pat McHugh, Funeral Director, Strokestown.

Ciarán P. Murphy Kilbrittain, Cork / Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred suddenly of Ciarán P. Murphy at his residence in Sacramento, California and late of Kilbrittain. Ciarán died on Saturday 21st September 2019 and is deeply missed by his broken hearted wife Emily and family, parents Mai and Pat, sister Rosena, brother Fergus, brother-in-law Tim, future sister-in-law Sarah, nephews Rohan, Finn and Senán, aunts Eda, Christine, Breda and Eileen, uncle Tadgh, uncles-in-law, his cousins, and extended family, relatives and his wonderful circle of friends.

Ciarán's ashes have returned from Sacramento and visitation will take place at his parent's residence in the Village, Kilbrittain (post code - P72XD63) on Friday, 11th October, from 4pm to 7pm. Family Rosary in the house on Saturday at 9.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Kilbrittain. Burial on Tuesday in the family plot with his beloved grandparents in Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. May Ciarán's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace Amen.

Kevin Smith Bofealan, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Birmingham, England and formally Bofealan, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Died on September 25th 2019 in England.

Brother of the late Brendan. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Packie, Eamon, Martin, Vincent and Gene. Sisters Noel, Josephine, Teresa, Monica and Ita. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at 3 Mount Pleasant, Ballyconnell on Thursday evening from 5 o clock until 10 o clock. Removal on Friday morning arriving at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart for funeral mass at 12 o clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Martin Brown, 12 Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran, Donegal / Belfast, Antrim

Formerly of P.J Brown & Sons Funeral Directors, Belfast, Sunday 6th October 2019, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Martin, beloved father of the late baby Matthew. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, his adored daughter Megan, sister Margaret, brother Desie, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his late residence on Tuesday from 12pm to 9pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

May they all Rest in Peace.