Leitrim deaths - Sunday, October 20, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Hugh Brady, Kilgarriff, Arva, Cavan



Suddenly, at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Maura, Angela and Dympna, brothers, Colm, Eamon and Sean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Sunday at 12 noon, in the Sacred Heart Church, Arva with interment afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. House private to Family and friends, please.

Joe (Joseph) Shannon, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Sligo - Arrangements have changed.

Joe (Joseph) Shannon, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Mahanagh, Cloonloo, Co. Sligo, October 19th 2019 (Suddenly). Pre-deceased by his father Joe and brother-in-law Michael; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Fiona, daughter Melissa and son Daire, mother Eilish, brothers Eamonn and David (Cloonloo), Brendan (Holland), sister Margaret Melia (Carrick-on-Shannon), son-in-law of Liam and Maureen McNamee (Jamestown), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, work Colleagues and a large circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Margaret Rinn, Drumsna, Leitrim

18th Oct. 2019, Margaret. Peacefully, after a short illness at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, Pádraig, Charles and Peter, and daughter Anne, sisters in law Elizabeth and Bridie, son in law and daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. R.I.P. Remains reposing at her residence from 3-6pm this Sunday evening. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

May they all Rest in Peace.