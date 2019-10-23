Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, October 23, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patrick Joseph (P.J.) Gilmartin, Annaghearly, Kilclare, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses, and staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. P.J. will be sadly missed by his many dear friends.

Remains reposing at Trevor and Sinead Barry’s residence. Gowel, Kilclare, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim N41 FK77 this Wednesday evening from 4 p. m. till 9 p.m. Remains will be removed on Thursday morning to St Patrick’s Church Gowel arriving for requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. May P.J.’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace

Margaret McGoldrick, Belleek, Fermanagh / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Margaret Mc Goldrick, Rockfield Gardens, Belleek and formerly Upper Main St., Manorhamilton, suddenly. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. Enquiries to Connolly and Mc Donald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton on 086 806 7940.

Joe (Joseph) Shannon, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Sligo - Arrangements have changed.

Joe (Joseph) Shannon, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Mahanagh, Cloonloo, Co. Sligo, October 19th 2019 (Suddenly). Pre-deceased by his father Joe and brother-in-law Michael; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Fiona, daughter Melissa and son Daire, mother Eilish, brothers Eamonn and David (Cloonloo), Brendan (Holland), sister Margaret Melia (Carrick-on-Shannon), son-in-law of Liam and Maureen McNamee (Jamestown), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, work Colleagues and a large circle of friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St.Mary's church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian burial at 12 o' clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-shannon. Family flowers only please. House strictly private outside of reposing times please.

Peter Green, St. Brigid's St., Ballinamore, Leitrim

In the loving care of the staff at the Cáirde Unit, St. John’s Hospital, Sligo. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Brendan and Seán and extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. House private please.

Michael McWeeney, Aughadrumderg, Mohill, Leitrim

In the loving care of all the staff of Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by his wife Hilda. Sadly missed by his daughter Sharon and sons Danny and Frank, son-in-law Tony and daughters-in-law Cynthia and Sandra. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund.

Patrick (Paddy) McGreevy, Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Peacefully at Beanevin Manor Nursing Home in his 91st Year. Patrick (Paddy) (Twin), Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra and formerly Woodbrook, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Son of the late Eugene and Mary-Ellen, beloved husband of Perlie and dear father of Paul and brother of the late Mick, Noreen, Eileen and Sean. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, son, brothers Ronan and Clement, sisters Georgina and Beda, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Massey Bros, Funeral Home, Main Street, Finglas on Wednesday, 23rd October, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal will take place on Thursday morning from funeral home to St. Columba’s Church, Iona Road, Glasnevin arriving at 10.50am for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial to take place afterwards in Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation or N.C.B.I. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Finglas 01861011.

Kieran Dolan, Cronera, Corlough, Cavan and Woking, London

Predeceased by his parents Michael & Molly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, his son William and his daughter Eilis, his twin brother Michael G., his brother Brian and sister-in-law Michelle, his brother Fintan and partner Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass this Thursday, Oct. 24th 2019, in St. Dunstan's Church, Woking at 10am followed by burial in Brookwood Cemetery, Woking. Memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan on Saturday, November 9th, at 8.15pm.

Vera Cosgrove (nee Bartley) Vera, Comagh, Co. Cavan via Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and latterly College View Nursing Home, Cavan

October 22nd 2019, at Cavan General Hospital, peacefully, in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, son Cyril, parents and brother Vincent. Much loved mother of Thelma Gilleran (Belturbet), Vincent (San Francisco), Veronica McGovern (Ballyconnell), Sinéad Conefrey (Fenagh), & Iain (Derryragh). Sadly missed by her brother Noel, sisters Nuala Lewis, Geraldine Mc Inerney & Mary Galligan, daughters & sons-in-law, sisters & brothers-in-law, dearly loved grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Comagh on Wednesday, October 23rd, from 2:00pm-10:00pm. Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, on Thursday, 24th October, at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Coronary Care Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o undertaker.

Mary Brigid (Maureen) Meehan, Renbrack House, Drum, Boyle

Mary Brigid (Maureen) Meehan, Renbrack House, Drum, Boyle and a resident of St. Eithne's Care Home, Tulsk. Peacefully in care of the staff of I.C.U Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, Galway. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her relations and friends.

Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle Wednesday evening 5 o'clock until 6.30 o'clock, arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian burial on Thursday morning at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.