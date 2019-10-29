Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, October 29, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

James (Jim) Beirne, Annabradican, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Annaduff, Leitrim



James (Jim) Beirne, Annabradican, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon and Annaduff, Co.Leitrim. October 28th 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family under the wonderful care of the nurses, doctors and staff of the Rivermeade Unit at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brother Sean (San Francisco), sisters Eileen Healy (New York), Peggy Early (Toronto), Pauline Creighton (Croghan) and Betty Madden (Annaduff), brothers-in-law Vincent, James and Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives and very close friend Martin Lynch, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. James will repose at the residence of his sister Betty Madden (Annaduff, Drumsna) today, Tuesday from 3pm until 5pm and again from 6pm until 9pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Gowel on Wednesday morning to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in Lieu, if so desired, to St. Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. House private outside of reposing times please.

Anne McGloin (née Watters), Newtownward, Grange, Sligo



Anne McGloin (nee Watters) Newtownward, Grange, Co. Sligo - 27th October 2019 (Suddenly), will always be loved and remembered by her heartbroken husband Tomás, her mother Mary, sister Martina (Ward), brothers Patrick, Gerard, Michael and Eamonn, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandniece, mother-in-law Teresa, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 3pm to 9pm. Removal to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Grange on Thursday morning to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rathcormac Cemetery. House Private on Thursday morning Please.

Seán Lavin, Alderford, Ballyfarnon, Roscommon



Seán Lavin, Alderford, Ballyfarnon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, October 28th 2019. Peacefully, following an long illness bravely borne, surrounded by his devoted family and in the loving care of the nurses and staff at U. C. H. G. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary-Kathleen. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Kathleen (née Mc Ternan), daughters Breffni and Alison, brother Mickey, son–in-law Danny (Kelly), Breffni’s partner Dale, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, former work colleagues in Leitrim County Council, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Tuesday evening, from 5pm until 8pm, followed by Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyfarnon. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Care West, UCHG House private please.

May they all Rest in Peace