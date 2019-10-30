The Leitrim weather forecast for Wednesday, October 30

A cold but dry and sunny start today, it'll become increasing cloudy through the early afternoon with outbreaks of rain developing in the south of the province later, elsewhere it will stay dry. Temperatures will range between 10 and 12 °C and winds will be moderate to fresh, occasionally strong from an easterly direction.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be generally rather cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures will be between 4 and 6 °C. Winds will be moderate to fresh from an easterly direction, decreasing moderate southeasterly later.