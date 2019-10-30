Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Tommy Ryan, Cloone, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim / Longford



The death has occurred of Tommy Ryan of Annaghamacooleen, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 27th October, 2019 at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his parents; Thomas and Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Sean (Luton), his daughter; Jacqueline, Betty, sister-in-law; Maureen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, on Thursday 31st October 2019 from 4.00pm - 5.30pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone, for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (1st November) at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Brendan Hackett, 1 Antfield, Aughamore, Annaduff, Leitrim



Brendan Hackett, 1 Antfield, Aughamore, Annaduff, Co. Leitrim. October 29th 2019, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family; brothers Aidan, Ciaran, Richard and Declan, sisters Gertie, Moira, Helen, Ann, Carmel, Mildred, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends. Reposing at his residence today Wednesday 30th October 2019 from 12 noon until 4pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Annaduff to arrive at 6 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Clonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please or donations, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo. House private at all other times please.

Marie Bohan (née Walpole), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Marie Bohan (nee Walpole) of Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Drumnid, Mohill, Tuesday 29th October, 2019, peacefully, at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. May Marie Rest in Peace

James (Jim) Beirne, Annabradican, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Annaduff, Leitrim

James (Jim) Beirne, Annabradican, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon and Annaduff, Co.Leitrim. October 28th 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family under the wonderful care of the nurses, doctors and staff of the Rivermeade Unit at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brother Sean (San Francisco), sisters Eileen Healy (New York), Peggy Early (Toronto), Pauline Creighton (Croghan) and Betty Madden (Annaduff), brothers-in-law Vincent, James and Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives and very close friend Martin Lynch, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Gowel today, Wednesday morning to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in Lieu, if so desired, to St. Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. House private outside of reposing times please.



Anne McGloin (née Watters), Newtownward, Grange, Sligo

Anne McGloin (nee Watters) Newtownward, Grange, Co. Sligo - 27th October 2019 (Suddenly), will always be loved and remembered by her heartbroken husband Tomás, her mother Mary, sister Martina (Ward), brothers Patrick, Gerard, Michael and Eamonn, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandniece, mother-in-law Teresa, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home today, Wednesday from 3pm to 9pm. Removal to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Grange on Thursday morning to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rathcormac Cemetery. House Private on Thursday morning Please.

Seán Lavin, Alderford, Ballyfarnon, Roscommon

Seán Lavin, Alderford, Ballyfarnon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, October 28th 2019. Peacefully, following an long illness bravely borne, surrounded by his devoted family and in the loving care of the nurses and staff at U. C. H. G. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary-Kathleen. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Kathleen (née Mc Ternan), daughters Breffni and Alison, brother Mickey, son–in-law Danny (Kelly), Breffni’s partner Dale, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, former work colleagues in Leitrim County Council, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyfarnon on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Care West, UCHG House private please.

May they all Rest in Peace