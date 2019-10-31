Leitrim deaths - Thursday, October 31, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

James McDonagh, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Leitrim Town, Leitrim



James McDonagh, (Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.) –29th October 2019 (suddenly) at home. Pre-deceased by his brother Eamonn. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving Wife Maureen sons, Dermot, Brendan and Enda, daughters Colette and Caroline, daughters-in-law Jacqueline and Michelle, sons-in-law Mel O’ Brien and Joe Mulleady, grandchildren Megan, Aoife, Ciara, Milly, Rory, Kevin and Rachel, sister Maura, brother-in-law Kevin, sister-in-law Marian, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle friends. Reposing at his home today, Thursday, from 5pm until 9pm and on Friday from 2pm until 4pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Elizabeth Teresa (Olive) McDermott, Kilkeel, Down / Knockvicar, Roscommon



McDermott ( Kilkeel, Co. Down. and Knockvicar, Boyle. Co. Roscommon ) 30th October 2019, Elizabeth Teresa ( Olive ) sister of Claire Bedding ( London ) and the late Mairin Bruen and Paddy Mc Dermott, sister-in-law of Finola and the late Harry Bedding and Michael Bruen, dearest aunt of the late Mary Bruen RIP. Olive's remains are reposing at McAnulty's Funeral Home Warrenpoint from 3pm to 5pm today, Thursday (31st ) and on Friday ( 1st November ) from 3pm until removal at 5pm to arrive at St. Colman's Church Massforth Kilkeel at 5.40pm approx. Requiem Mass on Saturday ( 2nd November ) at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, sister in law, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces and entire family circle.

Kathleen Hynes (née Mc Donald), Columbanus Road, Dundrum, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Kathleen Hynes (nee Mc Donald) Columbanus Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14 and Corlaghaloo, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin on 30th October, surrounded by family and friends. Predeceased by her loving husband Kevin and brother Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving son David (Dave), daughter in law Emer, grandchildren Aria and Darragh, brothers, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at Our Lady’s Hospice from 7pm until 8pm today, Thursday. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumalee, Belturbet, at 1pm on Saturday, 2nd November, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donald White, Shanti Cottage, Leggatinty, Frenchpark, Roscommon



October 29th 2019 (peacefully) at Fearna Manor Nursing Home Castlerea; Donald (Don), he will be very sadly missed by his friends and congregation of Jehova's Witnesses, the staff and residents of Fearna Manor Nursing Home. Private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Tommy Ryan, Cloone, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim / Longford

The death has occurred of Tommy Ryan of Annaghamacooleen, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 27th October, 2019 at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his parents; Thomas and Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Sean (Luton), his daughter; Jacqueline, Betty, sister-in-law; Maureen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, today, Thursday 31st October from 4pm - 5.30pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone, for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (1st November) at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan Hackett, 1 Antfield, Aughamore, Annaduff, Leitrim

Brendan Hackett, 1 Antfield, Aughamore, Annaduff, Co. Leitrim. October 29th 2019, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family; brothers Aidan, Ciaran, Richard and Declan, sisters Gertie, Moira, Helen, Ann, Carmel, Mildred, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends. Funeral Mass today, Thursday in St Mary's Church, Annaduff at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Clonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please or donations, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo.

Marie Bohan (née Walpole), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Marie Bohan (nee Walpole) of Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Drumnid, Mohill, Tuesday 29th October, 2019, peacefully, at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son; Gerry and daughter; Maureen (Reynolds), daughter-in-law; Marie, son-in-law; Frank, grandchildren; Bernadette, Maria, Gerard and Fiona, great grandchildren, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at Arus Carolan, Nursing Home, Mohill today, Thursday from 6pm - 8pm with removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill on Friday morning (1st November) for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Interment immediately afterwards to St. Mary's Churchyard, Mohill.

May they all Rest in Peace