Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patrick (Paddy) McHugh, Coolegraine, Dowra, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) McHugh, Coolegraine, Dowra, Co. Leitrim peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents Patrick John, his brother Stephen, sisters Margaret and Philomena. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Anna and Rosemary, brother Noel, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Marian. Paddy is also sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, The Matthews family Sligo, The Gaine family New York, The Gabbitt family Wexford, and also the McHugh family England, Wales, Coolegraine and Drumkeerin, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at the residence of his sister Anna in Coolegraine from 7pm - 10pm this Monday evening and from 1pm-3pm today, Tuesday. Remains arriving at St. Colmcilles Church, Newbridge, Dowra at 8pm on Tuesday. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Newbridge cemetery. House private at all other times please. Please park at Newbridge new church and wait for shuttle bus.All donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice c/o Funeral undertaker or any family member.

Mary McHugh (née Kelly), Killaneen, Ballinamore, Leitrim



in the the tender loving care of the staff in Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Charlie. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Joan (McNulty), sons Raymond, Noel, Philip, Desmond & Donal, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 grandchildren, great grand-daughter, her sister Elizabeth McNiffe, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Killaneen (N41 HW01) today, Tuesday, November 12 from 1pm until 6pm followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

John Baxter (Junior), Cannons Hill, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan

November 8th 2019 suddenly at his residence. Son of the late Frances. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father John, sisters Mary, Sarah, Ann, Madeleine, fiancée Lisa and extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at his father's house, 4 Cannons Hill today, Tuesday, November 12 from 2pm until 10pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, leaving the house at 10:30 arriving for funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

John Gallagher, Tawlauhghtbeg, Mohill, Leitrim

John Gallagher - Tawlauhghtbeg, Mohill, Co Leitrim, on Sunday the 10th of November, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predecreased by his sister Catherine, brothers Michael, Brendan and Seamus. Deeply regretted by his sisters May and Annie, sister in law Breege, nephews Ronan, Micheal, Paul and Gary, nieces Annette, Fiona and Catherine, grandniece kitty, grandnephews Ciaran, Shane, Karl, Sean and Sam, nephew in law, nieces in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday morning at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Brigid (Bridie) Gaffney (née Keegan), Tawlagh, Arigna, Roscommon

Brigid (Bridie) Gaffney née Keegan, Tawlaght, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Drumcullion, Aughawillan, Co. Leitrim, November 9th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family. Predeceased by her husband Johnnie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Jim and John, daughter Margaret, cousins, neighbours, friends and her carers. Mass of Christian Burial today, Tuesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Kathleen Mc Hugh (née Donohoe), Corglass, Moyne, Longford

Kathleen McHugh, (nee Donohoe) Corglass, Moyne, Co. Longford, Saturday, November 9th 2019, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Pat McHugh and devoted Mother of Rosie, PJ, Bridie and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving Family and extended Family, her adored grandchildren, Óisín, Niamh, and Éabha, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Legga, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret O'Connor (née Lee), Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford

Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Thomas, daughters Annemarie, Jaclyn and Joanne, sons in law Andrew Gabbitas, Colm Egan and Andy Harris, grandchildren Arron, Elliot, Bailey and George, sisters Mary and Jean,sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. It was Margaret’s express wishes that her funeral would remain private to family only. The family very much appreciate the expressions of sympathy they have received.Private cremation will take place at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace