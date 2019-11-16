Leitrim deaths - Saturday, November 16, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Brigid (Bridie) Gaffney (née Keegan) Tawlagh, Arigna, Roscommon / Leitrim

Brigid (Bridie) Gaffney née Keegan, Tawlaght, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Drumcullion, Aughawillan, Co. Leitrim, November 9th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family. Predeceased by her husband Johnnie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Jim and John, daughter Margaret, cousins, neighbours, friends and her carers. Reposing at her home, on Sunday afternoon from 2 -8pm and on Monday from 1-5pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Martha McGuinn, 21 Plunkett Ave, Boyle, Roscommon / Gurteen, Sligo

The death has occurred of Martha McGuinn(nee Williams) 21 Plunkett Ave, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly Cuilmore, Gurteen, Co Sligo, Wednesday 13th of November, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her son Brendan, deeply mourned by her loving husband John, sons Joe, John and Rory, her daughters-in-law Helen and Olivia and Rory's partner Karen, grandchildrenTanya,Dylan, Jason, Elie Mai, Tommy, Katelyn and Eoghan, her brothers and sisters, relatives and a large circle of friends. Arriving for Funeral Mass to St Joseph's Church, Boyle at 11am Friday the 15th of November, with Burial afterwards to Assylynn, Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to M S Ireland or Palliative Care Team, care of Higgins and Sons, Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen. House Private Friday morning please.

John James McMorrow, Carrigaline, Cork / Rossinver, Leitrim

McMorrow (Carrigaline and late of Rossinver, Co. Leitrim) On November 13th 2019, unexpectedly but peacefully at home John James (78 years), loving father of James, Kevin, Caroline and Kerry. Sadly missed by his loving family, partner Eileen, grandchildren, great-grandson, sisters, brother, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Friday (15th) at 12.30pm, in Our Lady and St. John, Church, Carrigaline funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research.

Kathleen Duignan (née Reilly), Drumreask, Gorvagh, Leitrim

In her 89th year. Retired Public Health Nurse. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. In the loving care of all the staff of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her daughter Catriona and her partner Colin, her sons Sean and his partner Margaret and Padraig and his wife Carmel, grandchildren Aisling, Conor and Michelle, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill today, Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Bridie Flanagan (née O' Dowd), Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Leitrim

Bridie Flanagan (nee O’ Dowd), (Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon Co. Roscommon and formerly Gluckawn, Agrina.) –November 13th 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at North West Hospice Sligo. Pre-deceased by her sister Ann Balmond. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Anthony, daughters Colette, Laura and Clare. Sisters Mary Cullen, Margaret McTiernan, Kathleen Donohoe, brother Tom O’ Dowd, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael’s Church Drumlion today, Saturday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Drumlion Cemetery.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to North West Hospice Sligo. House private please

Kathleen Portman (née Hoey), Ashfield Drive, Belleek, Fermanagh / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Kathleen Portman (nee Hoey) Ashfield Drive, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT 93 3 BH and late of Abbey View Terrace, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, peacefully, at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, November 12th, 2019. Beloved wife and mother of the late Raymond and daughter Denise. Remains will arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, today Saturday for 1pm requiem Mass, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Very deeply regretted by her grandchildren Kate & James, brothers Alo, Brendan, sisters Tess, Angela and Rita, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Predeceased by brothers Dick, James, Bill, Bobby, Paddy, Frank, sisters Patricia Anne and baby Mary. Family time on Saturday morning.

May they all Rest in Peace

