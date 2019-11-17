Leitrim deaths - Sunday, November 17, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Gerry Ellis, Drumhalt, Arva, Cavan



Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Kathleen, sons Michael, Gerard, Brían,daughter Marian, his sister Patty, daughter in law, son in law, nieces andnephews. Adored by his 12 grandchildren and great grandchild. House private today, Sunday. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 17th of November in Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva at 12 noon followed by burial in Coronea Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Jimmy O’Donnell, Cavan/Monaghan Palliative Care.

Mona Winterson (née McBrien), Derrybrick, Derrylin, Fermanagh



Mona Winterson (nee McBrien), Friday 15th November, Derrybrick, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh BT92 9EN, unexpectedly. Widow of Austin and dear mother of Marie and Stacie and grandmother of Eleanor. Sister of Ann, John, Paul and the late Richard and Angela RIP. Remains reposing at her home today, Sunday from 12 noon to 10 pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, brothers, sister, grand daughter and extended family circle. Family time only please on Monday morning.

John (Johnny) GUIHEN, St. Ronan's Park, Arigna, Roscommon



John (Johnny) Guihen, St. Ronan’s Park, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, November 16th 2019, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family and in the tender care of the staff at University Hospital, Sligo. Sadly missed by his devoted sister Sheila Mitchell, Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, brother-in-law Gerry, nephew Thomas and his wife Kasia, niece Lisa and her husband Stephen, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Monday evening from 5 p.m. until 8p.m. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace