Leitrim deaths: Friday, November 22, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Bernie (Bernard) Hamilton, Drumoughty, Gorvagh, Leitrim / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon



Bernie (Bernard) Hamilton, Drumoughty, Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim, and formerly Kilmacroy, Ballyfarnon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, November 21st 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents John and Ellen, brothers Vincent and Thomas-Martin. Sadly missed by his daughters Belinda and Anita (Keaney), son Alan, son-in-law Iain, grandchildren Saidhbh and Fiadh, partner Ann, brothers John, Michael and Edward, sister Annie-Mai, brother-in-law Josie, sister-in-law Dympna, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Saturday afternoon, from 4pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyfarnon, arriving 6.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery.

John Guihen, Keadue, Roscommon

John Guihen, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, November 20th 2019, peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home Boyle, Sadly missed by his loving wife Molly (née Gray), sons Hughie (Drumboylan), Martin (Boyle), Dermot (Leixlip) and Alan (Keadue), daughters Josephine Leyden (Keadue), Marie Burke (Keadue), Clare Drummond (New Zealand), Annette Goldrick (Kiltoghert) and Deirdre (Tuam), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and his wonderful neighbours. Reposing at his residence in Keadue on Friday evening from 4pm until 10pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Nativity of the B. V. M, Keadue, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12.00 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Mary (Cissie) McGonigle, Corlea, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Mary [known as Cissie] McGonigle, Corlea, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass today Friday in St. Patrick's Church, Belleek, at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply loved and forever missed by her dear daughter Mary [Gerry] and loving son John [Mary], her much loved grandchildren Cathal, Kathleen and Declan,and dearest greatchildren Garreth and Abby. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to The Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison. On her dear soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

May they all Rest in Peace