Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday December 4, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Donald Daly, The Old Bog Road, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at Mc Gloin's Funeral Home, Chapel Rd., Cliffoney on Thursday evening (5/12) from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to St. Patrick's Church, Tullaghan arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (6/12) at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Joyce McGuinness (née Jacobs), Belmont Heights, Drumsna, Leitrim

Joyce McGuinness (nee Jacobs), Belmont Heights, Drumsna, Co.Leitrim. December 1st 2019 (suddenly) at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her husband Mac and son-in-law Geoff. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Christine Walker, (Drumsna) and Eileen Pitts (England), son-in-law Alan, granddaughter Victoria Supple (Boyle), grandson Steven, great grandchildren Pippa, Luka and Leo, grandson-in-law Kieran, granddaughter-in-law Carla, sister Kathleen (England), brother Kenneth (England), sister-in-law Audrey, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. George's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving for Funeral Service at 11.30 o'clock followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 4 o'clock. Family flowers only. House private outside of reposing times, please.

Michael Collins, Upper Port, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Strokestown, Roscommon

Michael Collins, Upper Purt, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and former caretaker and fireman in Elphin and Strokestown, Co. Roscommon who passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 2nd, 2019, in the presence of his loving wife Pauline. Michael is very sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, son Paul, daughter Caroline, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Madeleine, grandchildren Aaron, Eric, Sofia and Maya, great-grandson Cameron, brother-in-law Martin and sister-in-law Noreen, extended family, his many friends and neighbours.Removal on Wednesday to Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale.

May they all Rest in Peace.