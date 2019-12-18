Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday December 18, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patrick (Pauric) Kelly, Annaghmaconway, Cloone

The death has occurred of Patrick (Padraic) Kelly of Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Monday, 16th December 2019, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Rosetta and Leo Kelly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Evelyn, son; Dermot, daughters; Deirdre and Aoife, grandchildren; Riogain and Naoise. Remains to arrive to St. Mary’s Church, Cloone for Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

Denis (Paddy) Meehan, Hillview Heights, Clane, Co. Kildare/ Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim

Meehan, Denis (Paddy), Hillview Heights, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim, beloved son of the late Eugene and Nancy and brother of the late Anne. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, his sons Patrick and Kieran, their partners Aimee and Danika and his deeply adored grandchild Hannah, brothers and sisters, Eugene, Mary, Jimmy and Brigid, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his family home on Wednesday from 3pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please.

Nancy O’Gara, Tivanagh, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her brother Johnny and sister Bridget McDonagh. Deeply regretted by her brother Lukie, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday, December 18th, from 5 o'clock to 6.30 o'clock, arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Templeronan Cemetery.

Joe O’Donnell, Coolock, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan

O’Donnell (Coolock, Dublin, and formerly Kilconny, Belturbet, Co. Cavan), Dec 16, 2019, (peacefully) in the care of his family and the wonderful staff of St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Joe; sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Carmel, son Robin, and daughters Kate and Amy, his adored grandchildren Sophie, Eve and Rebecca, daughter-in-law Amanda, and son-in-law Cathal, his sisters Ann (Belturbet), Kathleen (Ballyvaughan), Una (Dublin), Marie (Dublin), Martina (Belturbet) and his brother Jimmy (Stradone), his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Reposing in his home on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm and on Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock Village followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Donations to St. Francis Hospice in lieu of flowers please. Donation Box at Church.

Carmel Harte (née Flanagan), The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny, Donegal / Garrison, Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Carmel Harte (nee Flanagan), The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal F92 WN5C. Pre-deceased by her son, baby Francis and father Paddy. Deeply missed by loving husband Oliver, sons Rory and Mikey, and daughter Olivia, mother Rose Flanagan, Carran West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, sisters Margo, Bridget, Roisin, Dympna, Bernie and Frances, brothers Brendan, Michael-John, Eugene, Peter, Gerry, Paul and Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday 19th December 2019 in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal at a time to be confirmed. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny. Family time please from 10pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Patrick Gerard (Gerry) Gilheaney, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim/Sunnyside, New York, USA

In New York (son of the late John James Gilheaney and Katie (Logan) Gilheaney). He will be sadly missed by his wife Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore this Thursday, Dec. 19th, from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Perlmutter Cancer Centre N.Y. c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

May they all Rest in Peace.