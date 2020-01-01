Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday January 1, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Violet Notley (nee Matthews) Main Street, Dromod

NOTLEY (nee Matthews) Violet Gertrude at Newbrook Lodge Nursing Home Mullingar. (Formerly Dromod, Co. Leitrim & Clonard, Co. Meath and Ballinagore, Co. Westmeath). Peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of Newbrook Nursing Home Mullingar. Beloved wife of the late William (Billy) Notley,cherished and loving mum to llona(Jenkins) and Wesley,son-in-law, David and daughter-in-law Susan. Much loved grandmother to Penelope ,Madeline,Yolande and Freya .Sadly missed by her brother Douglas, sister-in-law Maureen, niece Muriel, many relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held in All Saints Church Mullingar (N91 W959),Co Westmeath at 2pm on Friday 3rd January. Family only Cremation in Mt Jerome Crematorium on Saturday 4th January. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Mullingar Hospital Scanner and Irish Cancer Soceity.

Catherine Byrne (nee Walsh), Woodstock Court, Ranelagh, Dublin / Leitrim / Rooskey, Roscommon

Catherine Byrne (née Walsh), formerly of Woodstock Court, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 and recently of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon. Died peacefully on December 31st 2019 in the loving care of staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home. In her 100th year. Wife of the late Kelly Byrne. Sadly missed by her loving son John, daughter-in-law Pat, grandchildren Kelley, Tommy and Luke. Relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel. Followed by cremation in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin D6W.

Brennan,Thomas J. BDS, formerly of No.2 Rowe Street, Wexford.

The death has occurred of Thomas J Brennan BDS, No.2 Rowe Street, Wexford Town, Wexford / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon. Funeral ceremony will take place at 5pm December 31st in Wexford Christian Community Church, Unit 31, Westpoint Business Park, Y35 PR94. Private burial on January 1st. Family flowers only and house private.

Lucie Compton (née Brown), No.5 Forest view, Boyle, Roscommon

Suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Eamon. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Bernadette and Oonagh, sons-in-law, grandchildren Lisa, Patricia, Darren, Heather, Adam, Beth and great grandchild Mollie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence No.5 Forest View, on Thursday, 2nd January, 2020, 4 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Arriving for Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, 3rd January, at 11 o'clock in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice Sligo, c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

Tony Mullaney, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon

Tony Mullaney, Ballyfarnon, Boyle Co. Roscommon, formerly Aughoo, Ballyfarnon, December 29th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents Paddy-Joe and Annie, brother Padraig and recently deceased sister-in-law Ann, Sadly missed by his loving brothers Michael and Christy, nephews, nieces, extended family, his many friends and neighbours.

Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyfarnon on Wednesday (New Year’s Day) at 12.00 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery.

Johnny Regan, Cavetown, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Johnny Regan, Cavetown, on Sunday 29th of December, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. pre-deceased by his wife Maura. Deeply regretted by his family, Son Paddy, daughters Mary, Noelle and Irene, sister Eileen (Dromahair), daughter-in-law Majella, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass at St Michael's Church, Croghan on Wednesday 1st January at 12noon with burial immediately afterwards to Eastersnow cemetery. House Private please at all times.

Angela Mullarkey (née Beirne), Circular Road, Sligo Town, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Angela Mullarkey (nee Beirne), Lisheen House, Circular Road, Sligo / Ballinafad, Boyle and formerly of Cornamucklagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. December 20th 2019 (peacefully) at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter Betty (England), sons Frankie (England) and Noel (Sligo), son-in-law John, grandchildren Angela, Kevin, Mick, Tracey and John, great grandchildren Shannon, Ciaran, Matthew, Becky and Jack, sister Agnes Beirne (U.S.A) sister-in-law Mary, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, 3rd January, from 4pm until 6pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Aughanagh Cemetery Ballinafad, Co. Sligo.

Noel Sheridan, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford

Formerly of Ferefad, Longford, and Perth, Australia. Noel Sheridan died on 29th December 2019, following an accident. Noel will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, parents Michael and Maura, brother Joe, sisters Michelle and Emma, brother-in-law Peter, uncles, aunts, nieces, cousins, neighbours and his many friends here in Longford and Australia.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, 2nd January, 2020, in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time all day Wednesday, 1st January, 2020 please. Family flowers only please. One way system in operation from Gaigue Cross to family home, please follow signs.

Kathleen Barry, Greaghnagullion, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen Barry on Sunday 29th of December at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill and formerly of Greaghnagullion, Drumshanbo. Predeceased by her brother Paddy. Sadly missed by her sisters Mary (McWeeney), Aghacashel, Bernie, Mahanagh, brother John Joe, New York, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and relatives.

Reposing at Shivnans funeral home on Wednesday 1st January from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 2nd January, at 11am followed by burial in new cemetery.

Brian Reynolds Cloneagh, Dromod, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Brian Reynolds, Cloneagh, Bornacoola, Dromod, Co Leitrim, December 27th (suddenly). Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Bridget, beloved brother of Anna May and Bridie, sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers in law nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola (Eircode N41 E421) followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. House private please.

Susan Scanlon (née Reynolds), Rathmullen, Ballymote, Sligo / Wexford / Leitrim

The death has occurred of Susan Scanlon, London, England and Rathmullen, Ballymote, Co. Sligo. Sadly missed by husband Gerry, daughter Sinéad, son Eoin, parents Patrick and Mary Reynolds (London), brother Anthony, sister Rita, parents-in-law Mickey and Eileen Scanlon (Rathmullen), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral mass on Wednesday, January 1st in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote at 12pm. Burial afterwards in St. Columba’s Cemetery.

Margaret Barry (née Meehan) Bridge Street, Boyle, Roscommon / Knockvicar, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret Barry (née Meehan), Bridge Street, Boyle, Co Roscommon, formerly Knockvicar. Peacefully in Sligo University Hospital on the 27th of December 2019, deeply mourned by her husband Jim, her brother-in-law Paddy McNulty, her nieces Sharon and Gene, and her nephew Rory. Funeral Mass at St Joseph's Church, Boyle on Wednesday January 1, at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen (086)2328291

May they all rest in peace.