Leitrim deaths - Saturday, January 4, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Fay Rosemond (née Scott), Bali Hai, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Rosemond, Fay (nee Scott), Bali Hai, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Wife of the Late Georgie. Fay passed away peacefully on 3rd January 2020 at Glebe House Nursing Home, Kilternan surrounded by her family and cared for by the kind, compassionate and dedicated staff. Sadly missed by her children, Charlotte, Joy and Maeve, grandchildren, Ronán, Gráinne, Eimear, Alice, James, Hannah and Ryan, sons-in-law, Diarmuid and Sang, brother Basil and sisters Joy, Maud and Mignone. Resting at the family home in Carrigallen on Saturday, 4th January, from 2pm. Funeral service in Carrigallen Parish Church at 1pm on Sunday, 5th January, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. House private on Sunday please.

Dr Una O'Donnell Stephens, Late of Stephens Chemist Kenyon Street, Nenagh, Tipperary / Fairview, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal



Peacefully in the care of the management and staff of Rivervale Nursing home Nenagh. Pre-deceased by Cpt. Tom Mcgrath, Pat Stephens M.P.S.I. (Ballyshannon) and her brother James O'Donnell. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Hugh and sister Sally. Nieces Sarah & Fiona. Grand niece Emily & grand nephew James. Extended family, relatives neighbours, friends, her carer Eileen, former Colleagues in Bawnmore Limerick & Barringtons Hospital Limerick. Remains arriving to St Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 10am. Followed by private Cremation.

Michael Casserly, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael Casserly, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on 1st January 2020 at home. Sadly missed by his wife, Marie, sons John and Martin, daughter Rosemary, daughter-in-law Maire Brid. Grandchildren, Carlene and Blathnaid. Sisters, Kathleen and Eileen, Sister-in-law, Brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on doay, Saturday, 4th January in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 11 am, with burial in the new Cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Costello, Corglass, Ballinaglera, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Costello, Corglass, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim. N41 E097. ‪Peacefully surrounded by his family in North West Hospice Sligo after a short illness. Sadly missed by wife Roisin, Sons Brian (Limerick) and Kevin(Ballinaglera), daughter Kathleen Shanley (Killnagross), extended family and his many friends and neighbours. Remains will repose at his residence ‪today, Saturday from 12 noon to 5pm‬. Removal to St Hugh's Church Ballinaglera ‪on Saturday evening‬, arriving ‪at 7.‬15pm. Funeral Mass ‪on Sunday at 1.30 pm‬, with burial in Fahy Cemetery.

Bernard (Brian) Faughnan, Dromod village, Dromod, Leitrim

In the loving care of the staff of Balinamore Community Nursing Unit. Beloved son of the late Bridget and Thomas Faughnan. Brian will be sadly missed by his cousins the Oates and Faughnan family and also by his neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey today, Saturday, 4th January, from 10am to 11.30am with removal to St Mary's Church, Annaduff for 12 noon Mass. Burrial afterwards in Mohill New Cemetery.

Evangelia (Eva) Aristotelous, Curraghduffy, Strokestown, Roscommon

Evangelia (Eva) Aristotelous, Curraghduffy, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and formely of London, England, died January 2nd 2020. Deeply regretted by her family, sons Andreas, Marcos, Christos & Aris (Harry), daughters in law Paula, Emily, Kate & Aileen and loving grandchildren. Reposing at Sacred Heart Hospital Chapel, Roscommon today, Saturday morning from 9:30am to 10:45, with funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Derrane new cemetery, Roscommon.

Seamus McMahon, No. 6, Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran, Donegal / Roslea, Fermanagh

Seamus McMahon, No. 6, Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran Co Donegal. 2nd January 2020, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Maureen and brother of the late John, Eugene, Brian, Kevin, Theresa, Eileen and Oliver. Deeply regretted by his brothers Peter (Ballintra), Noel (Roslea), sister Mary (Coventry, England), his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his nieces and nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Saturday to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Tierney's Cemetery, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh, arriving at approximately 2.30pm.

Angela Mullarkey (née Beirne), Circular Road, Sligo Town, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Angela Mullarkey (nee Beirne), Lisheen House, Circular Road, Sligo / Ballinafad, Boyle and formerly of Cornamucklagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. December 20th 2019 (peacefully) at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter Betty (England), sons Frankie (England) and Noel (Sligo), son-in-law John, grandchildren Angela, Kevin, Mick, Tracey and John, great grandchildren Shannon, Ciaran, Matthew, Becky and Jack, sister Agnes Beirne (U.S.A) sister-in-law Mary, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon today, Saturday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Aughanagh Cemetery Ballinafad, Co. Sligo.

May they all rest in peace.