Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday January 8, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Annie McGloin, Ahanlish, Glenade, Leitrim

Remains Reposing at Gilmartins Funeral Home today, Tuesday 7th, from 6pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Glenade for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 9th at 11am with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery.

Bridget Scott (née Ward) Santry, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

Scott (nee Ward) (Santry and Mohill, Co. Leitrim) January 6th 2020 peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Bridget, beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy) and loving mother to John. Predeceased by her sister Mary and brother John. Bridget will be sadly missed by her loving son, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Friday with family in attendance from 3pm until 6pm. Funeral on Saturday after 11.30am Mass in Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road to Glasnevin Cemetery, St. Paul's Section.

Marie Farrell, Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully at UCHG. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Maureen. Survived by her aunt Kitty Devaney, Fairymount, Kilrooskey, and uncle Michael Farrell, Kilashee, Longford, cousins Teresa Fox, Francis & Sean Farrell, Winifred Folliard, Tom & Anne Devaney, boyfriend John Farrell and his sister Margaret, her dear friends Bernie Naughton & Tony Dockery, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the home of her friends Pat & Linda Compton at Clooncagh, Strokestown (F42 DA27), on Wednesday, January 8th, between 5pm and 9pm. Removal on Thursday, January 9th, to Carniska Church to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Clondra Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Mabel Caroline Allingham Kilcoo, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred, in her 100th year of Mabel Caroline Allingham Kilcoo, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Remains will repose at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES, on Thursday from 4pm until 7.30pm, followed by removal to Kiltyclogher Parish Church, Co. Leitrim, via Belcoo and Kilcoo Cross, arriving at 8.30pm approximately. Funeral Service on Friday in Kiltyclogher Parish Church, Co. Leitrim at 1pm, followed by burial in Manorhamilton Church of Ireland Church grounds. House private, please.

Bridie Perry (nee McHugh), Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan

The death has occurred of Bridie Perry (nee McHugh), Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her niece Veronica (Westmeath) and her nephew Jim (USA) friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at Keegans funeral Home, Dowra from 6-7.30pm this Thursday evening arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Fergus Roddy, London and formerly Quarry Street, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Fergus Roddy, Archway, London, U.K. and formerly Quarry Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on the 28th of December 2019. Predeceased by his father Jimmy, his mother Mary and his sister Sally, deeply mourned by his brothers and sisters, Mai (Verdon) Dublin, Johnnie, Pat, Tom, Ailish (Goldrick), Tessa (Daly) and Noel, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-law, his nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Fergus will be reposing at Quarry Street, Boyle on Friday the 10th of January 2020 from 5 pm to 8 pm with arrival to St Joseph's Church, Boyle on Saturday the 11th of January for funeral mass at 11am with burial afterwards to Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only, House private outside of reposing times please. Donations if desired to North West Hospice, c/o Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen. (086)2328291

Dave McManus, Drumboory, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Husband of the late Pauline, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. His remains will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, on Wednesday, 8th January, at 11am for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery. House Strictly Private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to ICU Cavan General Hospital.

May they all rest in peace.