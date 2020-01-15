Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday January 14, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sal Boyd, (nee Mulvey) Woodbrook, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Sal Boyd, (nee Mulvey) Woodbrook, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon, 14th January, 2020. (Retired Nurse). Peacefully, in her 93rd year, at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Desmond, sister of the late Charles, Clare, Peter and Paddy and grandmother of the late infant Peter. Much loved mother of Mary, John and Sally Ann. She will be sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Eamon, daughter-in-law Marie, brother-in-law Donal, cherished grandchildren Desmond, Constance, Sarah, Evan and John, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, her excellent Carers, former work colleagues and a large circle of friends.

Sal will repose at her home in Woodbrook (N41 AN88) on Wednesday (15th January) from 3pm to 7pm and on Thursday (16th January) from 2pm to 5pm followed by Removal to St Michael’s Church, Croghan (eircode F52 N510), to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (17th January) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killapogue Cemetery.

Elizabeth Keenan (née O'Rourke) Drumderg, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Killeshandra, Cavan

The death has occured of Elizabeth Keenan, 13th January 2020, Drumderg, Drumshanbo, County Leitrim and formally of Breffni Oils, Killeshandra, County Cavan, peacefully in her 99th year, surrounded by her family amidst the extraordinary care of the staff of Cottage View Nursing Home, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Tom and deeply missed by her children Michael, Brendan, Joe, Maura and Martina, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Maura (Farrell), Drumderg, Drumshanbo (N41 XH31) from 1pm - 9pm on Wednesday 15th January. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Nellie Russell (nee Axon), Dernacross, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan

Nellie Russell (nee Axon), Dernacross, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, Thursday, 9th January, 2020. Peacefully in Cavan General Hospital. Wife of the late Eric. Nellie will be very sadly missed by her son Michael, daughter Janet, sister Joan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, relatives and all the family circle.

Service in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Friday afternoon, January 17th, at 3pm, followed by cremation. House private, please.

Marie Therese Dunne, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Marie Therese Dunne, Carrick-on-shannon and Cloonamahon, Colloney, Co. Sligo. January 12th 2020 at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her brother-in-law Trevor Crane. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving parents Breda and Angus, brothers John and Alan, sisters Evelyn and Ailbhe, sisters-in-law Geraldine and Jeanette, brother-in-law Reinhold, nieces, nephew, relatives, the dedicated nurses and staff and her many friends in Cloonamahon Care Centre. Removal to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday morning arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with Funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Liam Farrell, Aughamore, Rooskey, Leitrim

Liam Farrell, Aughamore, Rooskey, Dromod, Co. Leitrim January 12th 2020 (suddenly) at his home, beloved husband of the late Maureen and dear father of Jim (Letterkenny), Ann (Longford), Willie (North Caroline), Peter (Dallas) and Brendan (Drumsna), sadly missed by his loving family , brother Mel (Killeshandra), son in law, daughters in law, brother in law, sisters in law, his eighteen grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Liam will repose at his home on Wednesday January 15th from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday January 16th to arrive at St, Michael’s Church, Bornacoola at 10.50 for 11 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Cloonmorris cemetery.

Brendan Davitt, 1 College View, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred unexpectedly of Brendan Davitt, 1 College View, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his partner Maureen, daughter Donna, son John, sisters Angie, Kitty and Ann, brothers Martin and Hughie, grandchildren Sean, Sinead and Faye, great-grandson Harley, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin on Wednesday morning at 10am. Burial to follow in adjoining cemetery.

Mairead McDermott, 12 The Waterfront, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully at UCHG. Formerly of Cloonslanor, Strokestown. Beloved partner of Paul Mulvihill and darling & devoted mother to Ali. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing partner and daughter, parents Mary and Ronnie, sisters Sharon, Sandra and Tracey, brothers Noel, Ronan and Barry, granny Birdie Murphy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family including the Mulvihill family, relatives, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Wednesday, January 15th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.