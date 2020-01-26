Leitrim deaths - Sunday, January 26, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kathleen Clarke (née Neary) 4 Stoneyvale, Rooskey, Roscommon



Kathleen Clarke (nee Neary), 4 Stoneyvale, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly of Slatta, Kilglass. Friday, January 24th, 2020 peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Hugh, her parents Matthew and Christina, sisters Susan, Lily and brother Matt. Sadly missed by her brothers Christy and Frank, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey (eir code: N41 YE03) on Sunday evening 4:30-6pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of our Lady of Mount Carmel, Rooskey for 11am Mass. Followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Pat McGovern, late of Suckfield, Ballinasloe, Galway / Aghacashel, Leitrim

This is the final curtain call for Pat McGovern. Late of Suckfield, Ballinasloe and formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Co. Leitrim. Pat passed away, suddenly, on the 21st January. Deeply regretted by his beloved children Keith and Amy, together with their sister Lynn, brother Gary and mother Evelyn, Amy’s partner Noel, Keith’s wife Hannah, Pat’s companion Fiona, her son Daniel and all his extended family and friends. Pat will be sadly missed by his many friends in Ballinasloe and Leitrim and all his peers at Ballinasloe Town Hall and beyond who had the pleasure of knowing him and working with him. Funeral Mass today, Sunday, 26th January 2020 at 1pm in St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired,to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Mary Mc Guire (nee Rooney), Drumgesh, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

January 25th 2020 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, daughter Sinead (Enda), sons Joey (Johanne), Kieran (Ali), grandchildren, brothers Dominic & Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 2pm until 10pm. House private on Monday & Tuesday morning, please. Removal on Tuesday morning, arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Milltown, for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.