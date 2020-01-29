Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday January 29, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kathleen (Kay) McConnell (née Masterson) Cabinteely, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

McCONNELL (née Masterson) (Cabinteely, Dublin 18 and formerly of Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim) – January 27th 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Kathleen (Kay); dearly beloved wife of Gerry, much loved mother of Gerard, Stephen, Gillian and Martin. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, son-in-law Wayne, daughters-in-law Niamh, Siobhan and Ann, grandchildren Patrick, Keith, Elaine, Róisín, Ciara, Martin, Kate and Sophie, great-grandchildren Hannah, Jennifer, Emily and Jamie, her brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan & Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (opp, Sallynoggin Church) on Wednesday morning from 10am with family present from 5pm with a Prayer Service at 7pm (all welcome to attend). Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Merchant's Quay. Donation box at the back of the church beside the condolence book.

Sheila Wynne, Cornamucklagh North, Dowra, Leitrim

The death has occurred suddenly of Sheila Wynne, Cornamucklagh North, Dowra, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Owen, Paul, Joe, Sean, and Frank, sisters Helen, Peggy, Teresa and Kathleen, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Remains will be reposing at her brother Owen Wynne’s residence, Cornamucklagh North, Dowra, N41 R250, on Wednesday 29th January from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 9pm. House private at all other times. Removal of remains to St Hugh’s Church Ballinaglera, arriving at 12 Noon on Thursday 30th January for Funeral Mass. Followed by burial to Fahy Cemetery.

Eddie Brady, Termon Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

Eddie Brady (Termon Road, Boyle and late of Tonaknick, Mantua, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon). 27th January, 2020. Suddenly, at home (following an accident). Predeceased by his father Tommy, infant sister Martina and brothers Justin and Robert. Eddie will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters Shaunna and Tara, his mother Teresa, sisters Marion, Stella, Eileen and Tish, brothers, Marty and Timmy, girlfriend Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Paul Conroy, 11 Hanly Ave, Boyle, Roscommon / Dublin

The death has occurred, peacefully but unexpectedly, of Paul Conroy, on the 27th of January 2020. Paul, formerly of 11 Hanly Ave, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Germany and Dublin. Predeceased by his mother Bernie and his brother Shane. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Fiona, his son Craig, his daughters Maeve and Caitlin Conroy, his father Noel, sisters Denise, Margaret and Michelle, brothers in law, uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Paul will be reposing at 11 Hanly Ave, Boyle, on Wednesday the 29th of January from 4pm until 8pm. Arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Funeral Mass on Thursday the 30th at 1pm, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen 0862328291.

Tommy Regan Grange, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully in Drumderrig Nurse Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday, January 29th, from 5pm to 6.30pm, arriving St.Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 30th, at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery.

Monica O'Reilly (nee Rudden), Mullaghduff, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan & Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet

January 28th, 2020, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Wife of the late Danny. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Catherine, sons Barney, Donal, Griffith, Cormac & Dallan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at her residence this Wednesday evening from 4 o'clock until 10 o'clock & on Thursday from 12 o'clock until 4 o'clock. Removal on Thursday evening arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell, at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Patsy) Keogh, Cortober, Arva, Co. Cavan

Keogh, Patrick (Patsy) Cortober, Arva, Co. Cavan, January 27th, peacefully, at Lisdarn Unit, Cavan. Predeceased by his sister Nancy (Fallon). Deeply regretted by his sister Eileen Mc Donald (Belturbet), nephews; Don, Damian and John, nieces; Gaye, Paula and Eileen, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan, (H12 RF78) on Tuesday, 28th January, from 4pm-6pm, with removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 29th January, at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Detta Metcalfe (née McDermott), Aughrim, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Detta (Bernadette) Metcalfe (nee McDermott). Aughrim, Hillstreet, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon. 27th January, 2020. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, in her 99th year. Wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Seamus, Sydney, Perlie, Eileen and Maureen. Much loved mother of Camillus, Bernadette, Margaret, Angelina, Michael, Marion, Eugene, Carmel, Sean, Barry and Rethna. Sadly missed by her family, sister Birdie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (29th Jan) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (31st Jan) to Aughrim Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

Patrick (Patsy) Keogh, Cortober, Arva, Cavan

Keogh, Patrick (Patsy) Cortober, Arva, Co. Cavan, January 27th, peacefully, at Lisdarn Unit, Cavan. Predeceased by his sister Nancy (Fallon). Deeply regretted by his sister Eileen Mc Donald (Belturbet), nephews; Don, Damian and John, nieces; Gaye, Paula and Eileen, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass at Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna on Wednesday, 29th January, at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.