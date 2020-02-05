Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday February 5, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Kathleen (Kay) Keegan, Ballinteer, Dublin / Cloone, Leitrim

(Broadford Close, Ballinteer and late of Drumbore, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and formerly of A & L Goodbody, Solicitors), February 4th 2020, (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Leeson Park Nursing Home. Daughter of the late William and Anne Keegan and sister of the late Sr. Celine. Beloved sister of James, Pat and Mary. Deeply regretted by her family, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, the extended family and friends.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Lwr. Main Street, Dundrum on Wednesday (February 5) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (February 6) at 11 am in Church of St. John the Evangelist, Ballinteer, afterwards to Cloone Cemetery, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Special Olympics Ireland.

Bridget (Bridie) Feely, 6 Lower Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Feely, formerly of 6 Lower Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, and Cloonkerin, Mantua and Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Peacefully in Roscommon University Hospital on Monday 3rd of February 2020. Predeceased by her brothers Tom, Francie, Marty and her sister Nancy Shanley, deeply mourned by her brother Paddy (Ballinagar) her sister Angela Hewitt, (Roscommon Town) brother-in-law Paddy, sister-in-law Eileen, neices , nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Bridie will be reposing in Mahons Funeral Home, Boyle on Wednesday 5th of February from 5pm to 6.45pm with arrival to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, the 6th of February, at 11am with burial afterwards to Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired, to Mayo, Roscommon Hospice, care of Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen.

Frank Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town, formerly of Rosinver, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Frank Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town, formerly of Rosinver, Co.Leitrim, peacefully in Donegal Community Hospital. (Brother of Packie Feely, Rosinver). Remains reposing at his late residence from 4pm until 10pm tomorrow Wednesday & Thursday. Remains leaving his late residence at 10:30 on Friday morning for Funeral mass in St Mary’s Church Killymard at 11 am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Patient Comfort Fund & The Solace Cancer Centre Donegal Town care of any family member. House private on Friday morning please.

Vera Gorby (née McGovern) Springhill, Bawnboy, Cavan

Unexpectedly and peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her loving son Noel. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her loving husband Colm, son Fergal, daughter Maureen, daughters-in-law Ann and Deborah, grandchildren Claire and Paul, brothers-in-law, relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

Reposing at her residence today, Tuesday, from 3pm until 9pm and tomorrow, Wednesday, from 1pm until 4pm with removal on Wednesday to arrive at St Mogue's Church, Bawnboy, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Timoney Barran, Blacklion, Co. Cavan/ Corrandulla, Galway

Paddy Timoney Barran, Blacklion, Co. Cavan. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Regretted by his heartbroken wife Bridget, daughters Marion and Geraldine, son-in-law Dennis and adored grandsons Jamie and Ali, his sister Tessie brother Jimmy, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim this Thursday evening, 6th February, from 4pm until 6pm with removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Co. Cavan arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 7th February, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.Family home in Corrandulla is private to family on Wednesday please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Down Syndrome Sligo c/o Thomas Quinn Funeral Director or any family member.

John Fallon, 16 Boderg, Shannon Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Donamon, Roscommon

At the North West Hospice, Sligo. Son of the late Patsy and Maureen and brother of the late Mary, Patsy and Peter. Much loved husband of Matilda (nee Nolan). John will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brothers Michael and Kevin, sisters Ann (Drury) and Pauline (Nolan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Kate (Reilly), Uncle Johnny (Shannon), uncle in -law, aunts in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-niece and grand-nephew, work colleagues at the Bush Hotel (Carrick-on-Shannon), relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (5th February) from 4o’c with Removal at 6.15o’c to St Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7o’c. Funeral Mass on Thursday (6th February) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmaryal Cemetery, Mantua (Elphin) (Eircode F45 NX60).

John Maguire, Cornaha, Blacklion, Cavan

John Maguire, better known as John Frank, Cornaha, Blacklion, Co. Cavan, peacefully, at Arus Breffni Nursing Home, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Sadly misssed by his daughters Mary, Kathleen, Christina and Patricia, his son John Anthony, brother Felix, sister Bea, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Arus Breffni Nursing Home, Manorhamilton, this Wednesday evening, 5th February, from 6pm until 7.30pm, followed by prayers. Removal on Thursday morning, 6th February, to St Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, via Cornaha, to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery.

John James (Johnie) Moran, Drumnamore, Aughavas / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred of John James (Johnie) Moran, Manchester and formerly of Drumnamore, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who died in Chestnut House Care Home Manchester on the 30th of December 2019 aged 93 years. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister; Sr. Joan (Molly), Southampton, England, extended family, neighbours and friends. Remains to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Thursday (6th February) 2020 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Ian Roberts, Corry, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully in Roscommon University Hospital, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends. Funeral private.

Tommy Harte, Launtaggart, Glencar, Leitrim

Tommy Harte, Launtaggart, Glencar, Co Leitrim suddenly at his home. Will be sadly missed by his sisters Mary (Devaney) and Kathleen (McCann) Blacklion, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass at 11am at St Osnat's Church, Glencar on Wednesday burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery.

Martin Collum, Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford

Formerly of Yonkers, New York. Martin died peacefully on Thursday January 30th in Westcherster Medical Centre, Valhalla, New York. He is predeceased by his parents John and Brigid. Martin will be deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Geraldine, daughter Aisling, sons Sean and Dermot, in-laws Keith and Caitlin, his brothers Michael and Kevin, sister Mary, in-laws Marie and Mick, nieces, nephews and relatives. He will always be remembered by his neighbours and good friends here in Ireland and in New York. Martin will repose at his home, in Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford on Wednesday 5th February from 11am until 9pm, and again on Thursday 6th from 11am until 2pm with family time there after please. Please note the family will be taking a break between 4:30pm-5:30pm on Wednesday. Removal arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, on Thursday evening for prayers at 7pm. Funeral mass on Friday 7th at 12 noon, followed with burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to a charity of your choice in the care of Connell Funeral Directors.

May they all rest in peace.