Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday February 12, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Oliver Farrelly, 6 O'Callaghan's Avenue, Granard, Longford / Dromod, Leitrim

On Tuesday the 11th of February the death has occurred peacefully at Mullingar Hospital of Oliver Farrelly, Granard, Co. Longford and formerly of Furance, Dromod, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his Parents, brothers, James and Harry, sisters Mary, Helen and Anne. Sadly missed by his brothers Andy and Willie, nieces, nephews, extended family the Smyth’s of Main Street Granard, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at the Smiths Funeral Home, Barrack St., Granard, Co. Longford on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Granard, Co. Longford to arrive for Mass at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery, Annaduff, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Mullingar Hospital c/o Smith's Funeral Directors or any family member.

Michael Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon

Michael Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon, following a short illness. Deeply regretted by his brother Dan, sister Teresa, Brother-in-law Peader, niece Anne, nephew Peter and his wife Aine, their children Ruth and Peter, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary on Wednesday 12th of February from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 7pm. To repose overnight. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

No flowers, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Shiel Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member. House Private, Please. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Frank Gaffney, Boderry, Keadue, Co. Roscommon

Frank Gaffney, Boderry, Keadue, Co. Roscommon, February 11th 2020, Pre-deceased by his wife Mary. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of the Sacred Heart Home, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving brother Joe, sisters Ann and Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Thursday evening from 4.30 p.m. until 6.30 p.m. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of the B. V, M., Keadue, arriving 7p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

James Owens, French Court, Strokestown, Roscommon

Formerly of Cloonrane House. Peacefully, at his home. Dearly loved brother of Elsie, Rosalie [Dublin], Helene Scott [Dublin] and Louise Curley [Athlone]. Predeceased by his sister Marion Canning [Elphin] and his brother Michael [Ballygar]. He will be sadly missed by his sisters, brother-in-law Walter, nieces. nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday, Feb. 12th, from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday, Feb. 13th, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Rev. Canon Noel Scott, Mohill, Leitrim / Dublin / Cork

The death has occurred of Rev. Canon Noel Scott, (Brabazon House, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly Kingston College, Mitchelstown, Cork; Hillside, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and Kildoo House, Mohill, Co. Leitrim) Suddenly on 6th February, 2020. Beloved eldest brother of Joy (Moorhead), Florence (Slater), Stanley, Neville, Myrtle (Hunter) and Margaret (Bowles). Sadly, missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, relatives and friends. Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for his life and ministry at St. Mary's Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, 15th February, at 2.00 p.m. followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

Dominick Lenaghan, Glasnevin, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

Formerly of Cloonmurray, Strokestown. At St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Sr. Dorothy M.M.M. (Drogheda), Bridget (Australia), Annette & Angela (both Birmingham), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 12th, at 11am at the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.