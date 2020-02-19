Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, February 19, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Frank Cullen, Dublin 9, Dublin / Drumkeeran, Leitrim

Cullen Frank (Dublin 9, formerly of Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim and the Dergvale Hotel, Dublin 1) Feb 18, 2020. Peacefully in his 94th year after a short illness in the loving care of his family and the staff of the Sacred Heart Ward, Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Marian, Fran, Geraldine and Sharon. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday evening, Feb 20. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, Feb 21, at 10am at the Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Glasnevin (next to Botanic Gardens), followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery (Garden Section). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Mater Hospital Foundation, 54 Eccles Street, Dublin 7 or at https://www.materfoundation.ie

Mary McMorrow (nee Meehan) Gubnageer, Rossinver, Leitrim / Templemore, Tipperary

Peacefully in Arus Breffni Nursing Home, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Myles. Deeply regretted by her son Myles (Templemore), sisters Margaret and Kathleen, brother James (Australia), brother-in-law Aidan, nieces, nephew, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Prayers in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this evening at 9pm. Reposing in Arus Breffni Nursing Home, Manorhamilton this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Aidan’s Church, Ballameehan (F91F653). Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, followed by interment in St. Aidan’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Arus Breffni Nursing Home.

Michéal Prior, Trathnóna & formerly Lisacarn, Ballinamore, Leitrim

At Cavan General Hospital, following a short illness. Predeceased by his father Paddy & sister Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother Molly, brothers Bernie, Patsy, Myles, Tommy & Killian, sisters Nonie, Kathleen, Bridie, Siobhán, Geraldine & Angela, his uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore on Tuesday evening from 3pm until 6pm with removal afterwards to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the coronary care unit, Cavan general hospital c/o Smith's funeral directors

Sean McGowan, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Sligo

McGowan, Sean, Woodlands Avenue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Temple Street, Sligo, February 18th, 2020. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Husband of the late Terrie. Deeply regretted by his daughters Thérèse (Toolan) and Róisín (Kavanagh), son Enda, grandsons Mark, Shane, J.J, Alan, Conor, Daire, Shay and Jake, sons-in-law Paul and David, daughter-in-law Aishling, sisters Myra (Duggan), Ellen (Leyden), brothers Thomas and Bernard, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Friday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery.

David (Dave) Kavanagh, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Donegal, F94 XP74 / Whitehall, Dublin

David Kavanagh, known as Dave. The Mall Ballyshannon Co Donegal and late of 27 Crestfield Close, Whitehall, Dublin 9. Suddenly at Cork university Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Norita & children and extended Family.

Reposing on Tuesday From 1pm till 8pm with remains going to St. Patrick's church Ballyshannon on Wednesday for 11 Clock Funeral Mass with burial afterward in the Abbey Cemetery. House private on the morning of the Funeral Please.

Molly (Mary) Guihen (née Gray), Keadue, Roscommon

Molly (Mary) Guihen (née Gray), Keadue, Co. Roscommon, February 16th 2020, Peacefully in the presence of her devoted family and in the loving care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital and previously the tender care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her beloved husband John (recently deceased) and her sister Eva. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Josephine Leyden (Keadue), Marie Burke (Keadue), Clare Drummond (New Zealand), Annette Goldrick (Kiltoghert) and Deirdre (Tuam), sons Hughie (Drumboylan), Martin (Boyle), Dermot (Leixlip) and Alan (Keadue), sons-in-law, daughters-in- law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Chris Leydon, brothers Jimmy, Johnny, Frank, Padraig and Liam, brother–in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Nativity of the B. V, M., Keadue, arriving for Mass of Christian at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Johnnie Rooney, Sranea, Glencar, Leitrim

Johnnie Rooney, Sranea, Glencar, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Will be sadly missed by his sisters Bridie, Teresa and Carmel, brother Martin, friend Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins and many friends. Funeral Mass at St. Osnat's Church, Glencar on Wednesday at 11.30am burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery.

Micheál Prior, Trathnóna and formerly Lisacarn, Ballinamore, Leitrim

At Cavan General Hospital, following a short illness. Predeceased by his father Paddy & sister Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother Molly, brothers Bernie, Patsy, Myles, Tommy & Killian, sisters Nonie, Kathleen, Bridie, Siobhán, Geraldine & Angela, his uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the coronary care unit, Cavan general hospital c/o Smith's funeral directors

Eamon Melly, St. Colm's Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Donegal

Eamon Melly, St. Colm's Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday, Feb 19th, from 1pm to 8pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Thursday morning, Feb 20th, at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Medical Wards, Level 5, Sligo University Hospital, c/o Breslin's Funeral Home.

May they all rest in peace.