Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday February 26, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Tommy Gillan Senior, Derryloughan, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Tommy Gillan Senior, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at the home of his son Tommy and daughter in law Sarah Uragh Kinlough F91C1k8 on Wednesday evening 6pm to 10pm and Thursday from 2pm to 10pm.

Removal of remains on Friday morning to arrive at At Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards at St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to North West Hospice c/o Gilmartin Undertakers or family members.

Joan Kelly (nee Moran), Dromahair

Kelly - Joan (nee Moran), Larkfield Lawns Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Halfway House, Manorhamilton. February 25th 2020, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Pat Kelly and loving mother of the late Siobhan Kelly. Sadly missed by her daughter Annemarie (Kerrigan), sons Micheal and Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair, F91 VC52 on Wednesday from 5pm to 7:30pm. Removal on Thursday (27th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Cremation to follow at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek, Fermanagh / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Formerly of Cloghore, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly. Beloved partner of Laura and darling daddy of Eva. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Nora, father Liam, brothers Willie, Pauric (Patricia), sisters Vera (Sean), Anne (Micheal), Celine (Phil), Chrissy (Bernie), Denise (Paul), Joan (Cathal), mother-in-law Ann, sister-in-law Ann Marie (Francis), brother-in-law Kevin, aunts, uncles and entire family.

Reposing at the family home, Rathfort Crescent on Wednesday from 12 noon until 7pm, private at all other times. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon followed by interment in Magheramenagh Cemetery, Belleek. Family flowers only donations, if so desired, to the Donegal Branch Alzheimers Society c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director. Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors on 07703210437.

Henry Campbell, Moygara House, Moygara, Gurteen, Sligo / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

Moygara House, Moygara, Gurteen, Co. Sligo. February 22nd, 2020 (Peacefully) in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen. Deeply mourned by his wife May, daughter Linda, grandsons Mark and Glen, great-granddaughter Amelia, nurses and staff of Oakwood, his neighbours and friends. Henry will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Wednesday (Feb 26th) from 5pm with prayers at 6pm, followed by private cremation.

Michael Sammon, Derrinkeher McDonald, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

Predeceased by his loving wife May, his son Seán, daughter Rose and his sister AnneMarie Flynn. Much loved father of Anne, Mary, Padraig, Majella, Micéal, Brendan, Cait and Declan. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his daughters-in-law Caroline, Cathy, Shirley and Nuala, sons-in-law Brian Gallogly, Micheal Quinn, Vincent Maher and Adrian Cullen, his 20 beloved grandchildren, and 1 cherished great-grandson, nephews Pascal and Seamus Flynn, relatives, neighbours and friends. = Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private Wednesday morning. Family flowers only please.

May they all rest in peace.