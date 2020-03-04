Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday March 4, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Marie Kissane (nee Feehily), John's Hill, Waterford City, Waterford / Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Kissane (nee Feehily), John's Hill, Waterford and Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and Springfield, Tipperary Town, March 2nd 2020, Marie. Predeceased by her husband Finbar. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, son Finbar, daughters Jackie, Fiona, Nicola and Sinead, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Reynolds, Cloonamahon Centre, Collooney, Sligo, F91 WV66 / Mohill, Leitrim

Formerly of Drumrahill, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Rita. Michael will be greatly missed and remembered with much love and affection by his sisters Regina Clohessy (Dublin), Helen McKenna (Ballinamuck) and Edel McWeeney (Mohill), brothers-in-law Mick, Martin and Padraic, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends and the wonderful Cloonamahon Community.

Reposing at Cloonamahon Centre on Wednesday, 4th March, from 5pm to 8pm. Michael's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, 5th March, in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Lower Main Street, Mohill. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice C/o Rowley Funeral Directors.

Farrell McElgunn,Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Belturbet, Cavan

Farrell McElgunn, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim (N41 X089), late of Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Former member of Leitrim County Council, Seanad Éireann, and European Parliament. Peacefully, in Mullingar Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Mary, and his sisters Anna, Mairéad and Mary. Much loved father of Máire (Carndonagh), Róisín (Aughavas), Liam (Carrick), Bríd (Coolaney), Fergal (Curraghroe) and Rónan (Carrick). Deeply regretted by his brothers Seán, Liam, Jim, sisters Bridie, Eileen and Rosaleen, his grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends, and the wonderful staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, 4th March, from 2pm to 5pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 5th March, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Geoffrey Hobson, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Geoffrey Hobson, (Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Leeds, England) –29th February 2020 (suddenly). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughters, son, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his many good friends. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Hospital Mortuary Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday evening from 5 o’clock until 6 o’clock with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village arriving at 7 o’clock. Funeral Liturgy on Thursday at 12 noon followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Desmond (Des) McCabe, Terenure, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

McCabe, Desmond (Des) suddenly at home, 29th February 2020, beloved brother of Malachy, P.J.,John, Bernard, Maria, Philomena and Sheila; sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Hugh Evans, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Hugh Evans Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his wife Marie, sons, Ivor and Gary, daughter Yvonne, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday 5th March 2020 in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, at 11 a.m. Burial afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Johnny Ferguson, Lisross, Rossinver, Leitrim

The death has occurred on 1st March of Johnny Ferguson, Invercargill, New Zealand and late of Lisross, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. Son of the late Michael John and Mary Ann and brother of Frank who recently died in Kinlough. Funeral Mass will take place in New Zealand. Memorial Mass for Johnny will take place in Ballaghmeehan Church at 8pm on 16th March. Dearly loved and forever missed by his wife Lynne, sons Timothy and Daniel and his large family circle.

Julia Agnes O'Reilly (née Galligan), Dernacross, Killeshandra, Cavan

O'Reilly, Dernacross, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 2nd March 2020, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, Julia Agnes, in her 101st year. Predeceased by her husband Michael and very sadly missed by her daughter Catherine (Olwill) and son Tom, son-in-law John Olwill, grand-daughters Karina and Caroline, extended family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from her home on Wednesday morning, 4th March, at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private to family and close friends only please.

Paul Gallogley, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Paul Gallogley, late of Bachelors Walk, Donegal Road and West Port, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Son of Mary and Reggie, Brother of Leslie, Partner of Katrina Gavigan, Father of James, Conor & Charlie. Unexpectedly. Reposing at his parents residence at West Port, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday from 1 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, with interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private time family on the morning of the funeral, please. Access to the wake house via the back entrance on Assaroe Road.

Tony Brady, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan and 4 Ard na Gréine, Cavan town

March 1st 2020, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Son of the late Bernard and Margaret and brother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers J.J, Brian, Emmett, Terry and Hugh, sister Una, aunt Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, praxis carers, his friends at the rehab, relatives and friends.Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnel on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Rehab Cavan.

Mamie De Lacy (nee Lilly) 10 The Paddocks, Belcoo

The death has occurred of Mamie De Lacy (nee Lilly) 10 The Paddocks, Belcoo. peacefully at home. Dearly missed by her loving daughters Mari (Sandie), Lorraine (Seamus), and Catherine. Dear sister of Jim, loving grandmother to Christopher, James, Claire, and Darragh and loving aunt of Adrian, Andrew and Ashley. Predeceased by her husband Lal.

Remains reposing at her home on Wednesday from 11.00am to 10.00pm and on Thursday from 11am to 5.00pm, House private at all other times please. Removal on Thursday evening to St Patrick's Church, Holywell, Belcoo arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am with burial to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Marie Curie c/o any family member or J P Conway, Funeral Directors, 22 Lattone Road, Belcoo BT93 5AS.

Patrick (Paddy) Mahon, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford, N39 NH29

Monday 2nd March 2020, suddenly at Saint James Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his loving wife Bridie, his brother Noel and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family Michael, Colette and David, their partners Emma, Paul and Nicola, grandchildren Senan, Darcie and Elliot, brothers Jackie, Jodie, Bernie, Billy, Tony and Brendan, sister Nora, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home at Ballagh (Eircode: N39NH29) from 8pm this Tuesday night and on Wednesday from 12 o'clock mid-day. Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Newtownforbes for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Michael McGlynn, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford and Limerick

Michael, formerly of Newtownforbes, Co. Longford and Limerick, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Peggy, parents Lawrence and Mary Ellen, sisters Bernadette and Rita and by his brothers J.P. and Larry. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Mary Banks (London) and Nan Quinn (Newtownforbes), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private cremation will take place.

May they all rest in peace.