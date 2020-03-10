Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, March 10, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Charles Cahal Cunnea (Retired An Garda Síochána) Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan / Glencolmcille, Donegal



Charles Cahal Cunnea, “Charlie”, Ernehill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, formerly of Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal died peacefully in loving care of his family and staff of Cavan General Hospital, Monday, 9th March 2020. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marian, son Hugh, daughters Cáit Tutty (Dublin), Paula (London), grandchildren Rory, Barry, Orla, Aoife and Niamh, son-in-law Donal, daughter-in-law Emer, sister Greta (Margaret) London, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at his residence Ernehill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan on Wednesday 11th March from 3pm until 8pm. Removal of his remains from his residence on Thursday morning, 12th March at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired, to St Vincent de Paul c/o of Mark Lawlor Funeral Director or any family member.

Sydney Emery, Naughan, Belturbet, Cavan



Sydney Emery, Naughan, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, died peacefully on Monday, 9th March, at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marian, son David, daughter Sarah, brother Teddy, sister Maresa (Bailieborough), , mother-in-law Rose, son-in-law Brian, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at his residence, Naughan, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, on Tuesday, 10th March from 4pm until 9pm. Remains will leave his residence on Wednesday morning 11th March at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumalee, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu if so desired to Palliative Care, Cavan, care of Mark Lawlor Undertakers or any family member.

Michael O'Reilly, Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan

Michael O'Reilly (Mickey), Tarabridge House, Ernehill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and staff of Cavan General Hospital, Sunday 8th March 2020. Predeceased by his sister Winnie Powell, Lisburn. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved wife Josie, daughters Valerie (Kellegher), Barbara (Fortune), Michelle (Beatty), Attracta (Brady) and Joyce (McDonald), grandchildren Carol, Laura, Darren, Kate, Ciara, Shane, Evaan, Gemma, Aaron and Dillon, brother Paddy, sisters Alva, Dympna and Angela, sons-in-law Tomas, Aidan, Declan, Colin and Seamus, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet with burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Butlersbridge. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired, to Medical Two, Cavan General Hospital c/o of Mark Lawlor Funeral Director or any family member.

Patrick (Patsy) Cassidy, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Patrick Cassidy, known as Patsy, of Cassidy Electrial, Main Street, Ballyshannon and formerly of Tievedooley, Inver, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, sons Noel (Ann) Letterkenny, Gearld (Inger) Mountcharles, Martin (Joan) Ballintra, Thomas (Helen) Rathmore, Edmund (Marina) Letterkenny, Sean (Vera) Ballyshannon, Ciaran (Jane) Ballyshannon and daughter Evelyn (Anthony) Rossmore, his grandchildren, great-grandchilden, nieces and nephews, brother in law Tom Maguire and wider family circle.Mass of the Resurrection today, Tuesday, 10th March, at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, with interment afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.



Mark Reilly, Berinagh, Moyne, Longford

Mark died, peacefully, at Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Longford. Predeceased by parents Peter and Annie and his brother Frank. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary Comerford (Maynooth), Anne Farrell (Moyne) and Teresa Nolan (Dublin), brother Peter (Crott), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St Francis CHurch, Moyne today, Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwardsin Legga Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Peter Dillon Funeral Director or any family member.

May they Rest in Peace.