Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday March 11, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Quinn Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim/Longford

Michael Quinn Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, March 10th 2020, after a brave battle, surrounded by his loving family and the staff at Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Beloved husband of the late Veronica (nee Mahon), predeceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen Quinn, sister Peggy Campbell and baby sister Michelle. Sadly missed by his loving children Siobhan MacDonagh (Mohill), Aisling Quinn Meldrum (Keelagh), Fiona Quinn (Drumard), Michael, Brendan and Kevin (Sydney, Australia), brothers and sisters; Mary O’Brien (Edenderry), Finbarr (Lucan), Ita Faughnan, Cloneagh, Sean (Aughadowry) Shelia Spoden (Pennsylvania U.S.A.), Pauleen Howard (Newtownforbes) and Ursula Earley (Aughadowry), sons in law John and Vincent, daughters in law Lisa and Megan, partners Jess and Matt, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Anita McWeeney, Glenidan, Collinstown, Westmeath / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Anita Mc Weeney, London U.K February 26th 2020. Daughter of James Mc Weeney (Carrick on Shannon Leitrim), and predeceased by her mother Margaret Mc Weeney (nee Kennedy) formerly of Glenidan, Collinstown, Co. Westmeath. Anita will be greatly missed by her father, sister, family and many friends in the U.K.

Angela Murray, Clooneyquinn, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully, at Cloverhill Nursing Home, Roscommon, surrounded by her loving family. In her 91st year. Daughter of the late James (Jim) and Catherine and sister of the late Bab and Dermot. Angela will be very sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews - Mary Swift, Andrea, Olivia and Declan Murray, Padraig and Catherine Regan, sister-in-law Bernie, extended family, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode F45 WP82) on Thursday (12th March) from 3pm with removal at 6.30pm to Killina Church arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Brady's Funeral Directors, Elphin.

Bridie Ryan (nee McManus) Ballinagh, Cavan and Glangevlin, Cavan

Bridie Ryan, Ballinagh, Cavan and formerly Derrylahan, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, in the loving care of Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Funeral Arrangements later

Charles Cahal Cunnea (Retired An Garda Síochána) Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan / Glencolmcille, Donegal

Charles Cahal Cunnea, “Charlie”, Ernehill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, formerly of Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal died peacefully in loving care of his family and staff of Cavan General Hospital, Monday, 9th March 2020. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marian, son Hugh, daughters Cáit Tutty (Dublin), Paula (London), grandchildren Rory, Barry, Orla, Aoife and Niamh, son-in-law Donal, daughter-in-law Emer, sister Greta (Margaret) London, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at his residence Ernehill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan on Wednesday 11th March from 3pm until 8pm. Removal of his remains from his residence on Thursday morning, 12th March at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired, to St Vincent de Paul c/o of Mark Lawlor Funeral Director or any family member.

Sydney Emery, Naughan, Belturbet, Cavan

Sydney Emery, Naughan, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, died peacefully on Monday, 9th March, at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marian, son David, daughter Sarah, brother Teddy, sister Maresa (Bailieborough), mother-in-law Rose, son-in-law Brian, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at his residence, Naughan, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, on Tuesday, 10th March from 4pm until 9pm. Remains will leave his residence on Wednesday morning 11th March at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumalee, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu if so desired to Palliative Care, Cavan, care of Mark Lawlor Undertakers or any family member.

May they all rest in peace.