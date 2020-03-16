Leitrim deaths - Monday, March 16, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sean Cooke, Drumlegga, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Sean Cooke, Drumlegga, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 15th March 2020 at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by his parents; John and Annie and his sisters; Annie and Peggy. Sadly missed by his nephews Sean (Donegal), Kevin and Eric (Michigan, USA), nieces; Bernadine (Cloone), Connie (Boyle) and Gail (Michigan), cousins, neighbours and friends. In compliance with Government Guidelines on Covid-19 Sean's repose and burial will be strictly private to family members only. A celebration of Sean's life and the opportunity to express your sympathy with the family will be announced at a later date. You may leave a message of sympathy for the family by clicking on " Condolences" below. The family are grateful for your co-operation in this regard.

Jane McGrath (née Fleming), Lacoon, Glenfarne, Leitrim

Formerly of Muff, Kingscourt, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her loving husband Larry. Deeply regretted by her son Bernard, daughters Margaret, Bernadette & Angie; sons in law Dennis, Seamus and the late Timothy, daughter in law Sarah; her brother Barney, Kingscourt, sister Margaret (Buckley) Waterford; her 11 grandchildren, 6 great children, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Reposing at St Mary's Church, Glenfarne (Eircode: F91CA27) from 6pm to 7.30pm today Monday when there will be an opportunity for people to file past her coffin, keeping a social distance and without sympathising or touching the coffin in accordance with best practice recommended by HSE at this time. Her funeral mass - which will be private - will be on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.



Rev John Quinn, St Michael's Parochial House, Glenfarne, Leitrim

Retired parish priest of Glenfarne, on 13 March 2020, in the care of College View Nursing Home, Cavan, son of the late Michael and Bridget Quinn, Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his brothers, Bernard, James and Peter, his sisters Sr Eileen Quinn and Kathleen (Murphy). Sadly missed by his brother Joe, sisters Theresa Frazer and Sr Mary Loyola, sisters in law Mary Devine Quinn, Mary O’Mahoney Quinn and Joan Quinn, and brother in law Pat Murphy and his long serving housekeeper Tilly Cassidy, his nieces, nephews, extended family, his brother priests, his parishioners in Glenfarne and the other parishes he served in and his wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Glenfarne (F91AE22) today, Monday 16 March 2020 at 12 noon, will be private in accordance with the wishes of the HSE at this time. The burial will take place to the adjoining cemetery immediately after the Mass. Family flowers only.



Bridget Lynch (née Lynch), Altagowlan, Arigna, Roscommon

Bridget Lynch (née Lynch) Altagowlan, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her loving husband Oswald, sons Vincent, James and Oswald, daughters Tracey and Martina, grandchildren James, Katie, Sarah, Callum, Emma and Roisín, sons- in- law Michael and Gerald, sister Norah, brothers Michael and Peter, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M, Arigna, today, Monday morning, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12.00 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.