Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Walter Lowe, Athenry, Galway / Ballisodare, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Peacefully in the care of the staff of Kilcolgan Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father to Gerard, Eithna, Helen. Walter, will be sadly missed and remembered by his brother Eddie, sister Sheila, children, grandchildren Cathal, Paul, Sarah, Aoife, Mark, Cian, Stephen, Colm, Ellen, Katherine, son in-laws Allen and Edward, daughter-in-law Geraldine, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him. Due to the government guidelines on public gatherings, Walters funeral will be held in private. Burial will take place on Wednesday 18th March in St. Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney, Co Sligo at 1pm. Thank you for your understanding at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sean Cooke, Drumlegga, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Cooke, Drumlegga, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 15th March 2020 at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by his parents; John and Annie and his sisters; Annie and Peggy. Sadly missed by his nephews Sean (Donegal), Kevin and Eric (Michigan, USA), nieces; Bernadine (Cloone), Connie (Boyle) and Gail (Michigan), cousins, neighbours and friends. In compliance with Government Guidelines on Covid-19 Sean's repose and burial will be strictly private to family members only. A celebration of Sean's life and the opportunity to express your sympathy with the family will be announced at a later date. The family are grateful for your co-operation in this regard.

Jane McGrath (née Fleming), Lacoon, Glenfarne, Leitrim

Formerly of Muff, Kingscourt, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her loving husband Larry. Deeply regretted by her son Bernard, daughters Margaret, Bernadette & Angie; sons in law Dennis, Seamus and the late Timothy, daughter in law Sarah; her brother Barney, Kingscourt, sister Margaret (Buckley) Waterford; her 11 grandchildren, 6 great children, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Her funeral mass - which will be private - will be today, Tuesday at 12 noon followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.