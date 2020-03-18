Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday March 18, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Walter Lowe, Athenry, Galway / Ballisodare, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Kilcolgan Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father to Gerard, Eithna, Helen. Walter, will be sadly missed and remembered by his brother Eddie, sister Sheila, children, grandchildren Cathal, Paul, Sarah, Aoife, Mark, Cian, Stephen, Colm, Ellen, Katherine, son in-laws Allen and Edward, daughter-in-law Geraldine, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him. Due to the government guidelines on public gatherings, Walters funeral will be held in private. Burial will take place on Wednesday 18th March in St. Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney, Co Sligo at 1pm. Thank you for your understanding at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sean Cooke, Drumlegga, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Cooke, Drumlegga, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 15th March 2020 at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by his parents; John and Annie and his sisters; Annie and Peggy. Sadly missed by his nephews Sean (Donegal), Kevin and Eric (Michigan, USA), nieces; Bernadine (Cloone), Connie (Boyle) and Gail (Michigan), cousins, neighbours and friends. In compliance with Government Guidelines on Covid-19 Sean's repose and burial will be strictly private to family members only. A celebration of Sean's life and the opportunity to express your sympathy with the family will be announced at a later date. The family are grateful for your cooperation in this regard.

Jim Burke, Sooey, Sligo

Peacefully at St Phelim’s Nursing Home Dromahair. Predeceased by his wife Rosita. Dearly missed by his loving family, sons Martin, Seamus and Sean, daughters Mary, Connie, Tina, Geraldine, Majella and Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Teresa Clarke, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Ballygawley, on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm with removal afterwards to the Church of the Assumption, Sooey, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Sooey.

Anita McWeeney, Glenidan, Collinstown, Westmeath / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Anita McWeeney, London, U.K. February 26th 2020. Daughter of James McWeeney (Carrick on Shannon, Leitrim), and predeceased by her mother Margaret Mc Weeney (nee Kennedy) formerly of Glenidan, Collinstown, Co. Westmeath. Anita will be greatly missed by her father, sister, family and many friends in the U.K.

Following Covid 19 Government guidelines, Funeral Mass and burial will take place privately. Family flowers only please. To offer your sympathies please use the online condolence page. Thank you for your cooperation at this time.

May they all rest in peace.