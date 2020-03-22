Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday March 22, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Philomena Clancy (nee McBarron), Ardakip Mor, Dromahair, Leitrim

CLANCY - Philomena, nee Mc Barron, Ardakip More, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, March 21st 2020, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Loving wife of Colm and dearly loved mother of Marcella, Gregory, Jonathan and Rachel. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, her sisters Mary (Henson, Boston), Patricia (Corrigan, Enniskillen), Bridget (Fitzpatrick, Manorhamilton), Monica (Brady, Rosses Point), Carmel (Mc Elhatton, Fintona, Co. Tyrone), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing privately at her home. Removal on Monday for private Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair, owing to H.S.E. advice regarding public gatherings. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Those who wish to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the "Condolences" section.

Louise Keaveney (née Kieran), Karol Avenue, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully (in her 94th year) at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tom, daughter Mary, cherished granddaughter Treena and grandson Edward. Much loved Mother of Annette Ivory (Fermoy), Bridget Hughes (Clonsilla), Tom (Surrey), Agnes Conway (Fermoy), Pat (Elphin), Jane Gormley (Boyle) and Frances Keaveney (Drumkeeran). Louise will be sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Please note that to follow Government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family, Louise's funeral will be private. You can offer your sympathy by using the online Condolence link below. The family appreciate your understanding at this time. House Private Please. The Keaveney family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Geraldine Colleran, Dr. Pat Conheady, Rita, Mary, Irene, Deirdre and staff at Elphin Health Centre for all the wonderful care shown to Louise over the years.

Joseph (Joe) Lee, Colga, Calry, Co Sligo

Late of Tarmon, Lough Allen, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at Saint Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his sisters Maura and Majurite. Dearly loved husband of Catherine and cherished father of Declan. Sadly missed by his loving family; his wife, son, daughter in law; Shirleen, grandaughter; Arabella, brother; Jackie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian burial at 11am Monday in Saint Patrick's Church, Calry, Co. Sligo. Funeral Mass private to family due to Covid-19. Funeral Mass can be viewed by webcam on St. Patrick’ s Church, Calry, on the Church Services TV website. Memorial Mass for Joe will take place at a future date. House strictly private at all times, please. Condolences can be left below. Enquiries to Seamus Feehily Funeral Directors, Upper John Street, Sligo, 071 91 71117.

Michael Flynn Attyfinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Tarmon, Drumkeerin

Michael Flynn (Attyfinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Tarmon, Drumkeerin) Retired staff of E.S.B. 20th March 2020 (after a short illness) at Sligo University Hospital. Surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Dolores, sons Maurice, Micheal and Milo, daughters Fiona and Cara, daughter-in-law Bernadette, sons-in-law Lorcan, Alan and Brendan, grandchildren Joey, Luke, Sadhbh, Méabh and Femhé, sisters Catherine, Ann and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family Michael’s funeral will be private.You may leave a message on the online condolence book below. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. House private at all times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Maureen Gilrane (née Sheridan) Corralubber, Ballinaglera

The death has occurred of Maureen Gilrane (née Sheridan) Corralubber, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim. Formally a staff nurse at Our Lady's Hospitial, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by her husband Josie, and brothers Packie and John (RIP). Sadly missed by her beloved children, Ursula (McGarry), Seán, Fintan and Enda; son-in-law; daughters-in-law and all her loving grandchildren; her sister, Julia O’Loughlin (Carraroe); her brothers Joseph Sheridan (Killargue) and Eamon Sheridan (Wicklow). Private family funeral on Sunday, 22nd March, at 12pm in St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera, and burial afterwards at Fahy Cemetery.

Given the exceptional current circumstances and to protect everyone who knew Maureen, especially the vulnerable, the government advise on public gatherings will be adhered to at all times, in particular, with regards to social distancing and handshaking. Please be assured that there is no obligation on anyone to attend. Those that are unable to attend can leave a personal message on the family condolence page or in the traditional manner. Family flowers only. All donations to the North West Hospice, Sligo, who gave her tremendous care in her final days, would be most gratefully appreciated in Maureen’s memory. Please see the “Everyday Hero” link below. https://give.everydayhero.com/ie/in-loving-memory-of-maureen-gilrane.

Kathleen Healy (née McDermott), Ardmore and St. Patrick’s St., Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formally Killoran, Lavagh, Ballymote, Co. Sligo

Kathleen Healy (née McDermott), Ardmore and St. Patrick’s St., Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formally Killoran, Lavagh, Ballymote, Co. Sligo, March 20th 2020. Peacefully surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff and nurses of the Plunkett Community Nursing Unit, Boyle.Kathleen will be sadly missed by her children Fiona Dunne (Carrick-on-Shannon), Pauline Healy (Carrickmacross), Valerie Reynolds (Sligo), Mark and Anthony Healy (England), sons-in-law John and Mick, Pauline’s partner Ciarán, daughters-in-law Joanne and Sharon, grandchildren Lee, Nicola, Paul, Chloe, Michaela, Rebecca, Aimee, Amelia, Patrick, Joshua, Jacob, Jessica, Orianne and Morgan, great-grandchildren Iarlaith and Iolann, sister-in-law Sylvia Drury (Ballymote), nieces Martina Keville (Boyle), Louise and Sarah Mc Dermott (Dublin), nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the current Covid-19 situation, Kathleen’s funeral mass will take place privately. A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be offered at a later date.The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Kathleen’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences. Please use the online condolence book below to offer your sympathies. Thank you.

Tony (Mick) McMorrow, Ardvarney, Glenfarne, Leitrim

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Naomi, son Padraic, sisters Margaret, Patricia, Una, Ann, Agnes & late sister Josephine, brothers John James, Michael, Francis, Desy & Vincent, extended family, neighbours & large circle of friends. Funeral mass - which will be private - on Sunday at 12 noon followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Michael Harrington, St Jude's, Shop St., Boyle, Roscommon

Harrington, Michael (Merchant Tailor), St Jude's, Shop St., Boyle, 19th March 2020, in his 101st year. Peacefully, in Drumderrig Nursing home. Predeceased by his wife Josephine & son Vincent. Sadly missed by his family, Micheál (Boyle) Christy, Leo, Gerard, Mary (New York) sister Teresa (New York) daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, great-grandson Fionn, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Mick, a private Funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below, or send condolences in the traditional manner.

Georg Greiner, Cuppenagh, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co Sligo

March 18, 2020 (Peacefully) surrounded by his family, in the excellent care of the doctors, nurses and staff of University Hospital, Sligo. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Attracta (née McDonagh), daughter Anita, sons Brian, Mark and Donagh, brother Peter, grandchildren Kevin, Rebecca, Alyssa, Erin, Jordan, Chloe and Warren, daughters-in-law Siobhan, Amber and Emma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the current situation Georg’s Funeral will take place privately. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Oncology Ward at Sligo University Hospital c/o Tom Sharkey & Sons, Funeral Directors.

May they all rest in peace.