Leitrim deaths - Friday, March 27, 2020

The following deaths have been reported in the wider Leitrim area:

Jerome O'Gorman, 6 Pairc Meala, Lis Cara, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Annalea House, Tubbercurry, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Tubbercurry, Sligo



Formerly of Annalea House, Tubbercurry. Suddenly, at Sligo University Hospital. Jerome, predeceased by his parents Phil and Teresa and his brother Michael (CMDT). Beloved brother of Moira, Theresa, Philip, Eddie, Cora and Anthony. Sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to strict government and HSE guidelines, the reposal will be held for family and relatives only. Funeral will arrive to St. John The Evangelist Church, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12pm for family, relatives and close friends only, please. Funeral will proceed to Rhue Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Cuan Mhuire, care of The Foley and McGowan's Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.

Francis Michael Shannon, Esvaugh, Glangevlin, Cavan / Blacklion, Cavan



Francis Michael Shannon, 14 Breffni Court, Blacklion Co. Cavan & formerly of Esvaugh, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital Manorhamilton. Sadly missed by his cousins, Frank B, Pearse, Emmett, Conor, Davitt & Rosaleen and extended family. Due to the latest Government & HSE guidelines, regarding Covid19, a Private family funeral and burial will take place on Friday at St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin. Those who wish, can leave a message of Condolence below.

Maureen Stenson (née Shanley), Cloonturk, Dromod, Leitrim



Mary Bridget (Maureen) Stenson (nee Shanley) Cloonturk, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, March 25th (suddenly) at her residence, wife of the late Brendan. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary (Dennigan), sons, Francis, Michael, and Thomas, brothers Liam (Limerick), Oliver and Michael, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private funeral will take place, due to government advice on COVID 19 regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the condolences section below or you may send a WhatsApp message to Michael on 0872851104. A memorial Mass for Maureen will take place at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support

Thomas Durneen, Largantemple, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Thomas Durneen better known as Tom Largantemple, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully at the North West Hospice Sligo. Due to the latest HSE guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private, family funeral service will take place. A memorial service for Tom will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Our Lady's Day Hospital Manorhamilton. Please use the online condolence book below to offer your sympathies.

Ann Clancy, Drumaculla, Glenade, Leitrim

Ann Clancy, Drumaculla, Glenade, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at St. John's Hospital Sligo. Due to latest H.S.E. guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

May they all rest in peace.