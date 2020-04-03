Leitrim deaths - Friday, April 3, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Daniel (Dan) Gibbons, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Daniel Gibbons, Known as Dan, Knather Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Ann, daughter Shiela, sons Sean & Brian. Following church and government regulations the House and Funeral shall be private to family members. A Mass of celebration of Dan's life will be offered at a later date. Those who would have like to extend their condolence, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message of condolence through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.



Charlie Hopkins, Waterville, Rooskey, Roscommon / Arigna, Roscommon

Charlie Hopkins, Waterville, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon and formerly from Arigna, ex Roscommon Councillor, April 1. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place on Friday, due to government advice on COVID 19 regarding public gatherings. A memorial Mass for Charlie will take place at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Josephene Matthews (née Atkinson), Sheebeg House, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

Josephene Matthews (nee Atkinson), Sheebeg House, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim and formerly Cheatsy, England, 28th March 2020 (suddenly) at her residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, sons Ronald and Rinald, sisters Hillary (Boardly, England) and Gina Lynch (Bawnboy, Co. Cavan), brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family Josephene's funeral will be private. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. House Private.

Kathleen McMorrow (née O'Callaghan), Fahy, Ballinaglera, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen McMorrow (nee O'Callaghan), Fahy, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim, in North West Hospice Sligo on the 31st March.Sadly missed her loving husband Seamus, daughter Dearbhaile and son Seamie, sister Julia, brothers Richard, Jerry and Declan, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Predeceased by her brothers Pat Joe and Michael. Reposing at her family home on Wednesday, April 1. Private family funeral on Thursday 2nd April, at 12 pm in St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera, and burial in Fahy Cemetery. A memorial mass to celebrate Kathleen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, all donations to Oncology Unit Sligo University Hospital, Our Lady's Hospital Manorhamilton, and North West Hospice would be most gratefully appreciated in Kathleen's memory. See link https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-kathleen-mcmorrow

Mary Ann Gallagher (née McPartland), Knockacullion, Aghacashel, Leitrim

At Sligo University Hospital, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband John Joe. Deeply regretted by her son Sean, daughters Phyllis and Maureen, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, niece, nephew, relatives and friends. In line with HSE guidelines, Mary Ann's Funeral will be held in private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. House strictly private at all times please.

Patrick Bernard (Ben) Lennon, Rossinver, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patrick Bernard (Ben) Lennon, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. R.I.P. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, in his 92nd year. Loving husband of the late Patsy and much loved father of John, Maurice, Brian and David. Also sadly missed by his brothers, Joe (Cork) and Charlie (Spiddal, Co Galway), daughters-in-law, grandchildern, great-grandchildern, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends in the world of Irish Traditional Music and beyond. In line with HSE Guidelines Ben's funeral will be held in private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Ben's life will take place at a later date. House strictly private at all times please.

Philomena Lawton (née Mc Guinness), Silverhill, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Philomena Lawton nee McGuinness in England and formerly of Silverhill, Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her mother Annabella and father Jimmy. Loving mother of Theresa, Kathleen, Micheal, Seamus and Martin. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Mary and Kathleen, brothers Micheal and Kevin, grandchildern, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Burial to take place later in England.

Sean Gavigan, Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Sean Gavigan, Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Suddenly, at his residence. In accordance with Government directives relating to public gatherings, the funeral will be private to family only. A Memorial Mass for Sean will take place at a later date. The family deeply appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.

David Geaney, Morehampton Road, Donnybrook, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of David Geaney, Morehampton Road, Dublin and formerly of Main Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Patsy and Dave and his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his sister Patricia and brother Liam, by his friend Marie, relatives and many friends from Morehampton Road and Manorhamilton. In accordance with Government directives relating to public gatherings, the Funeral will be private to family. A Memorial Mass for David will take place at a later date. The family deeply appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.

May the all Rest In Peace