Leitrim deaths - Sunday, April 5, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Brendan Mulleary, London and, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Cavan



Brendan Mulleary, London and Manorhamilton and late of Carrick-on-Shannon. Dear father of Thomas and Brenda. Due to Government & HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for immediate family only. Those who would like leave their personal messages, can do so in the condolence section at the bottom of this page. A memorial Mass to celebrate Brendan’s life will take place at a later date.

Rose Mc Donald (née Fitzpatrick), Towlagh, Belturbet, Cavan

Rose Mc Donald (nee Fitzpatrick), Tawlagh, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 3rd April, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Mary and son Joseph. Deeply regretted by and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Jenny (Ballybofey), Anna (Ballinagh), Agnes (Mullingar), Patricia (Aghacashel, Ballinamore) and Rosemary (Belturbet), sons Mark and Francis, brother John Fitzpatrick, Glen, Belturbet, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In Accordance with current HSE and Government Guidelines regarding Public Gatherings the funeral and burial will be in private.



Daniel (Dan) Gibbons, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Daniel Gibbons, Known as Dan, Knather Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Ann, daughter Shiela, sons Sean & Brian. Following church and government regulations the House and Funeral shall be private to family members. A Mass of celebration of Dan's life will be offered at a later date. Those who would have like to extend their condolence, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message of condolence through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Charlie Hopkins, Waterville, Rooskey, Roscommon / Arigna, Roscommon

Charlie Hopkins, Waterville, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon and formerly from Arigna, ex Roscommon Councillor, April 1. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place on Friday, due to government advice on COVID 19 regarding public gatherings. A memorial Mass for Charlie will take place at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

May they all Rest In Peace