Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, April 8, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

William Peter McCarron, 21 Sleepy Valley, Rathfriland, Down / Boyle, Roscommon



McCarron (Rathfriland and formerly Boyle, Co. Roscommon) 6th April, 2020, William Peter, 21 Sleepy Valley, Rathfirland, Co. Down,; dearly loved husband of Joyce and dear father of David and Gary, Will be greatly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons and family circle. Due to the present restrictions, house and funeral strictly private.

Conor (Joseph) Campbell, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Conor (Joseph) Campbell, aged 5 years, Corryard Wood, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, on April 5th 2020. Died tragically, much loved son of his heartbroken parents, Joseph and Emma. Lovingly remembered by his parents Emma and Joseph, brothers Mark and James, grandparents Maureen, Anthony, Kathleen and Jim, uncles Walter, Brian and Gary, aunties Mary, Edel, Tara and Viviene, cousins Leah, Faye, Ciara, David, Sarah, Nathan, Finlay, Ella, Katie, Emily, Maeve and Roísin, all trying their best to comprehend this immense loss. Reposing at home today, Tuesday 7th April, from 3pm until 8pm. Private family funeral on Wednesday 8th April in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery. Given the exceptional current circumstances and to protect everyone, especially the vulnerable, the Government advice on public gatherings will be adhered to at all times, in particular, with regard to social distancing and handshaking.

Mary McPartlan, Liosmore, Cappagh Road, Barna, Galway / Drumkeeran, Leitrim

(Following a long illness bravely borne). Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy (Noonan) and their family; Mairéad, Méabh, Niamh, David and their families, brothers Martin and Séamus, sisters Pauline and Gertie and by her relatives and many friends including her many musical friends. Mary will always be remembered fondly for her traditional Irish singing, as a recording artist, an Arts promoter and as a Lecturer at National University of Ireland, Galway. Funeral will be celebrated by her family privately and she will be laid to rest in Galway.

Teresa (Tess) Gallogly (née Roddy), Curraghatowney, Drumreilly, Leitrim

Peacefully, following a long illness, bravely borne. Predeceased by her brother Tommy. She will be sadly missed by her husband Pat, sons Niall and Karol, daughters-in-law Karen and Marie, brothers Patsy and Philip, sister Mai, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends. A private funeral Mass will take place followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. A Mass of celebration for the life of Tess will be offered at a later date in St. Mary's Church, Drumlea, followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Christine McGowan (née Deakin), Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim

Christine McGowan (nee Deakin), Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Derby, England, April 5th 2020, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 72nd year, surrounded by the loving and brave nurses and all staff of surgical 1 and 2 who were so loving to her. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, son Jody, daughter Bernadette, sisters June and Vera, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Cherryl, grandson Kristopher, granddaughters Mary, Aoife and Francine.

Sadly missed by all her relatives, neighbours and friends, in Clooncarne and surrounding areas, also Bornacoola choir and Rooskey Active Age, in whom she deeply loved and who were so kind to her.

A private funeral will take due to government advice on Covid-19 regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the condolences section below. A memorial Mass for Christine will take place at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

May they all Rest in Peace.