Leitrim deaths - Saturday, April 18, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Br. John S.J. Maguire, Milltown, Dublin / Glenfarne, Leitrim



Maguire, Br. John S.J. (formerly of Glenfarne, Co Leitrim). Peacefully, in the loving care of his fellow Jesuits and the dedicated staff of Cherryfield Lodge Nursing Home. Deeply missed by his sister Peggy (Darcy), sisters in law, his many nieces and nephews, a wide circle of friends in Glenfarne, and his Jesuit Community at Milltown Park. Predeceased by his brothers Jim, Denis, Frankie and ‘P.A.’ Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for his immediate family. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Br. John’s life, will take place at a later date.

Rosaleen Duignan (née Crowley), Monaghan / Knockvicar, Roscommon



Rosaleen Duignan (nee Crowley), Drumbear Lodge, Nursing Home, Monaghan, Co. Monaghan and formerly of Kilfaughna, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. April 16th 2020 (peacefully) at Drumbear Lodge, Nursing Home, Monaghan. Predeceased by her brothers Paul, Josie, John, Con and sister Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Michael, son Tim (Knockvicar), daughter Patricia McAdam (Monaghan), son-in-law Philip, grandchildren Eoin and Killian, sister-in-law Rose, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support of the family Rosaleen’s Funeral will be Private.

Laurence J (Larry) Fox, Cara Vale, Mullingar, Westmeath / Dublin / Leitrim



Laurence J (Larry) Fox - Cara Vale, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and late of Dublin and Leitrim - April 15, 2020 (peacefully) in the devoted care of Matron and Staff of Newbrook Lodge, Mullingar. Beloved husband of the late Patricia, father of the late baby Martin and grandad of the late Sophie. He will be sadly missed by his loving family Paul, Annette, Dennis and Peter, his adored grandchildren, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Sarah and Fiona, extended family and friends. In keeping with current guidelines, a private family funeral will take place.

Margaret McKenna (née Mulligan), Amberwood court, Ballyconnell, Cavan

April 16th 2020 peacefully at Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet. Predeceased by her husband James Pat, brothers Brian, John & Michael Joe, sisters Rose & Maura. Deeply missed by her loving daughter Sinéad, son-in-law Ronan, grandchildren Orla & Cormac, sisters Elizabeth, Sr Bridget, Celia, brothers Bartley, Patrick & Seamus, sisters-in-law Kay & Maisie, nephews, nieces, extended family & friends. Due to the government guidelines a private funeral will take place. A memorial mass to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace