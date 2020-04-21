Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, April 21, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Breid (Bridget) Rutledge, Maryville Road, Raheny, Dublin / Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Rutledge, Breid (Bridget) April 18 2020 (Maryville Road, Raheny and formerly of Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim). Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Raheny House Nursing Home. Loving sister of the late Eoin and Mairead. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Marie, nephews Sean, Andrew and Kevin, niece Edna, relatives and friends. Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. A live stream of the funeral mass will broadcast at 10am on Thursday 23rd April 2020 via the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-baptist-church-clontarf-dublin

Joe Shanley, Kellybrook, Knockcroghery, Roscommon



JOE SHANLEY Kellybrook, Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon. April 20th, 2020; (peacefully) at his home. Beloved husband of Lilly and much loved Dad to Julie, Jenny, Linda and the late baby Joseph. He will be very sadly missed by his family, brother Michael, sons-in-law Steve Greenslade, Liam Murphy and Gerry Kehoe, grandchildren George, Holly, Ian, Róisin and Tara, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family, Joe’s funeral will be private to family only.

Grace Sarvent, Boyney, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Grace Sarvent, Boyney, Ballyshannon. Following government guidelines the House and Funeral shall be private to family members. A celebration of Grace's life will be offered at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace