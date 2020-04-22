Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen Roderick (née Bradshaw), 20 St. Colm's Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Donegal



Maureen Roderick (nee Bradshaw), Liverpool and formerly of 20 St Colm's Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Aintree Hospital, Liverpool. Beloved sister of Kathleen (Doncaster), Aiden (Doncaster) and Virgilus White (Bundoran). Maureen's Funeral Service takes place this Wednesday, 22nd April, at Thornton Crematorium, Liverpool.

Joseph O'Boyle, Frenchpark, Roscommon



March 20th, 1944 - December 29th, 2019 (Scranton, Pennsylvania and formerly of Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) Pre-deceased by his parents John Joseph and Bridget (Corcoran) and his siblings-in-law, Cliff Jackson and Suzanne O'Boyle. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his brothers Michael and Leonard, his extended family, relatives, and friends. Due to the current situation, Joseph will be interred privately in Cloonshanville Cemetery. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Breid (Bridget) Rutledge, Maryville Road, Raheny, Dublin / Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

Rutledge, Breid (Bridget) April 18 2020 (Maryville Road, Raheny and formerly of Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim). Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Raheny House Nursing Home. Loving sister of the late Eoin and Mairead. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Marie, nephews Sean, Andrew and Kevin, niece Edna, relatives and friends. Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. A live stream of the funeral mass will broadcast at 10am on Thursday 23rd April 2020 via the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-baptist-church-clontarf-dublin

Joe Shanley, Kellybrook, Knockcroghery, Roscommon

JOE SHANLEY Kellybrook, Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon. April 20th, 2020; (peacefully) at his home. Beloved husband of Lilly and much loved Dad to Julie, Jenny, Linda and the late baby Joseph. He will be very sadly missed by his family, brother Michael, sons-in-law Steve Greenslade, Liam Murphy and Gerry Kehoe, grandchildren George, Holly, Ian, Róisin and Tara, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family, Joe’s funeral will be private to family only.

Grace Sarvent, Boyney, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Grace Sarvent, Boyney, Ballyshannon. Following government guidelines the House and Funeral shall be private to family members. A celebration of Grace's life will be offered at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace