Leitrim deaths - Saturday, May 2, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Joe O'Hara, Lurganboy, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Joe O’Hara, Chepstow, Wales. Suddenly at his residence on the 25th October, 2019. Beloved son of Sheila and the late Frank O’Hara formerly of Lurganboy, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and father of Colette, Kate and Stella and brother to Mike and Louise.

Albert (Abbey) Pierson, 122 Huntstown wood, Mulhuddart, Dublin / Loch Gowna, Cavan



Pierson, Albert (Abbey), 122 Huntstown Wood, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 and formerly of Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan, Thursday, 30th April, peacefully at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, sadly missed by his devoted wife Miriam and son James also deeply regretted by his brothers; John and Gerry, sisters-in-law; Gloria, Centa, Peggy and Philomena, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Due to Covid 19 regulations and along with government and HSE advice, Albert's funeral and burial will take place today Saturday, 2nd May at 10am strictly private to family but can be viewed live via this link www.mountviewblakestownparish.ie/web-cam/

Terence Fitzpatrick, Doonmackiever, Glangevlin, Cavan



Terence Fitzpatrick, Wembley, London and formerly of Doonmackiever, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Deeply regretted by his brothers Paddy (Dublin), Michael (Mohill) sisters Mary Honeyman (Fenagh, Co. Leitrim) and Alice Ryan (Castlebar, Co. Mayo), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relations and friends. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan on Saturday, 2nd May, at 12 noon. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings the burial will be private.

May they all Rest in Peace.