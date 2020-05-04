Leitrim deaths - Monday, May 4, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Paddy Flynn, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim

Paddy passed away peacefully at his home in Selton, surrounded by his devoted family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret his sons Pádraig, Niall and Brendan, daughters-in-law Stephanie, Mary and Deidre, grandchildren, nephew, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. House and church are strictly private due to current government restrictions around Covid-19. The funeral cortege will leave St. Joseph’s Church Gorvagh at 11:45 on Monday the 4th of May, for burial in Mohill Cemetery. Your prayers and thoughts are gratefully appreciated by the family at this time. Communication with the family can be made via message, phonecall, letter or mass card. Heartfelt thanks to all the medical staff and carers who have been of such great support to Paddy and family throughout. A memorial mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Paddy’s life. Any donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.



Gus (Augustine) Mullarkey, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Mullarkey – Gus ( Augustine) Rathfarnham, Dublin, formerly Abbeytown, Boyle, Co. Roscommon (01/05/20), peacefully, in the excellent care of “Rosewood” Kiltipper Woods Care Centre. Beloved husband of Ann (nee McNally), devoted father of Roger, Bernard, Sharon (McGuinness) Ballyshannon & Grainne (Phelps) Newport RI, USA. Sadly missed by his family, sons in law Aiden & Nate, daughter in law Aileen, grandchildren Aogan (Skirmante), David (Ciara), Rachel, Sam, Anna, Eamon, Michael & Margaret, great-grandsons Rian & Keelan, brother Tom, sisters Mary & Monica, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of relatives and friends. Donations, if desired, to SVDP/Kiltipper Woods Care Centre. As per Gus’s wishes, body donated to medical science. Memorial Mass at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace.