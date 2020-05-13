Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, May 13, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Peter McManus, Garvagh, Blacklion, Cavan



Peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Brother of Rose Maguire (New York), Phil (Manorhamilton), Bridget Dolan (Monragh) & Kevin (Rathfarnham). Sadly missed by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion today, Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines on gatherings, the funeral will be Strictly Private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Peter’s life will be held at a later date.

Siobhán Dolan, Behy, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Suddenly at her residence. Sadly missed by her Mother Carol, Sisters Donna & Farrah and Bothers Brendan, Johathan & Blain. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friend s. Due to current Covid-19 guidelines the family home will be private. Funeral mass in St Patrick’s church Ballyshannon at 11am on Wednesday morning with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard. Mass can be viewed live via churchservices.ie/tv/stpatricksballyshannon. Funeral mass and burial is private please.

James Cummins, Correen, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

James Cummins, Correen, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. 11th May 2020 (peacefully) in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff at St.Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister Kathleen Jones, nieces Mary McManus, Phyllis McGrail and Eileen O'Brien, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Please note that in an effort to follow Government guidelines and with the support of the family James's Funeral will be held in private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate James's life will take place at a later date.

Desmond Patrick Gilligan, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Rathgar, Dublin

Gilligan, Desmond Patrick (Rathgar and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim) May 11th 2020. Peacefully, at home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. Desmond will be very sadly missed by his sons John, Desmond, Joseph and Martin, daughters Mary, Catherine and Brigid, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, his sister Maureen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private family funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. The funeral mass will be available to view at 11 am on Wednesday morning on Rathgar Parish webcam.

Margaret McManus (née Mitchell), Cloone, Leitrim / Athlone, Roscommon

Margaret McManus (née Mitchell), Rochdale, UK and formerly of Cloone, Co. Leitrim, passed away peacefully at home on Monday May 4th 2020. Beloved wife of the late Christy McManus formerly of Thornhill, Drum, Athlone Co. Roscommon. Margaret will be dearly missed and remembered with love by her children Nicola, Siobhan, Christopher and his wife Claire, Francesca and her fiancée Tom, grandsons Mitchell and Jamie, granddaughters Saoirse and Isla, brothers and sisters Bridie, Cathy, Annie-Jo, Eugene, Willie, Mary and Monica, brothers in law Joe, Jimmy and John, sisters in law Mary, Lily, Mary Elizabeth, Eileen, Elizabeth, Beth, Marie and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew her. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace. In accordance with government guidelines a private funeral will take place. A mass of remembrance will be held at a later date.Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Springhill Hospice, Rochdale, UK.

Brendan Meehan, Moherevogue, Drumcong, Leitrim

Suddenly, at his parents' residence, surrounded by his loving fiancée Shauna and heartbroken parents, Brian and Ann. Sorely missed by his sisters and brother Deirdre, Kevin and Mairead, sister in law Niamh, brothers in law Mark and Christopher, nieces and nephews Lauren, Leona, Liam, Ciara and Ryan. Also missed by Shauna's family, Christina, Michael, Ciara, Raymond and Granny Anna, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends. Resting at his parents' home on today, Tuesday. Removal from his home today, Wednesday 13th May for private family Funeral in St. Brigid's church, Drumcong, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kiltubrid new cemetery. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Brendan's life will take place at a future date.

May they all Rest In Peace.