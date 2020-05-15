Leitrim deaths - Friday, May 15, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Barry Ward, Main St, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Suddenly in the Philippines. Predeceased by his father Brendan. Barry will be sadly missed by his adoring mother Eileen, his brothers Manus, Emmet and Pearse, his sisters-in-law Majella and Lorraine, his nieces Ella, Kiera and Lexie, his relatives and many friends in Ireland and the Philippines. A memorial mass and burial of ashes will be held in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen at a later date. House private please due to Covid 19 restrictions.

Joe McGovern (Noodle), Derryconnessy, Corlough, Cavan



Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala, sons Pauric and Gerard, daughter Imelda brother Peter, sister Nora, daughter-in-law Catherine, adored grandchildren Nathan and Rebecca, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from his residence today, Friday, May 15, for private funeral mass in St. Patrick's Church, Corlough at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings house funeral and burial will be in private. A remembrance mass for Joe will be held at a later date.

Mary Keenan, The Rock, Bundoran, Donegal



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital (Non Covid Related). Sadly missed by her husband Noel, son Brian and partner Siobhan. Daughter Valerie, son-in-law Liam. Grandson Sean. Brother P.J., sisters Kathleen & Betty. Nieces, nephews and extended family. Arriving at Our Lady Star of The Sea Church, Bundoran on Saturday (16/05/2020)For Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery. Newtown, Bundoran. Family Flowers only Please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers or any family member. In accordence with Covid 19 Guidelines, House and Funeral Strictly Private.

May they all Rest in Peace