Leitrim deaths - Saturday, May 16, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Keenan, The Rock, Bundoran, Donegal

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital (Non Covid Related). Sadly missed by her husband Noel, son Brian and partner Siobhan. Daughter Valerie, son-in-law Liam. Grandson Sean. Brother P.J., sisters Kathleen & Betty. Nieces, nephews and extended family. Arriving at Our Lady Star of The Sea Church, Bundoran today, Saturday (16/05/2020)For Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery. Newtown, Bundoran. Family Flowers only Please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers or any family member. In accordence with Covid 19 Guidelines, House and Funeral Strictly Private.

May they all Rest in Peace