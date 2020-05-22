Leitrim deaths - Friday, May 23, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Jemima Armstrong (née Kerrigan), Parkhill, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Jemima Armstrong (nee Kerrigan), Parkhill, Ballyshnnon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital after a Non-Covid related illness. A private Funeral Service for family will take place on Friday at 2pm at St. Anne's Church, Ballyshannon with Service of Interment in the Church graveyard. The wake and house shall remain strictly private due to the current restrictions. Donations in lieu , if so desired, to SHOUT, the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Vincent Dwyer, Killaraght, Boyle, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

Vincent Dwyer, Littlehampton, England and formerly of Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Sligo, 17th May 2020. Vincent will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Patricia, daughters Mary and Helen, sons-in-law Ian and Arthur, brother Frank (Killaraght), sisters Nancy Fadian (Achill), Christina Gill (Leitrim Village) and Attracta Dalton (Dublin), grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. A memorial mass to celebrate his life will be offered at a later date. Vincent’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

May they all Rest in Peace