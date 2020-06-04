Leitrim deaths - Thursday, May 4, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Joe Canning, Clongowney, Mullingar, Westmeath / Leitrim

Joe Canning - Clongowney, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Bohey, Co. Leitrim - passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, at home in the devoted care of his loving wife and family, after an illness borne with great dignity. Predeceased by his parents James and Margaret and his brother Jimmy; Joe will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Rose, his dear sons Aidan and Derek and daughter Orla, his adored grandchildren Shane, Ryan, David, Josh, Ashton and Sadie, daughters-in-law Paula and Sharon, brother Gerry, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Anna May and Bridie, brothers-in-law Michael, Tommie and Donie, nephew, nieces and a large circle of friends. In keeping with Government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday at 10 am in the Cathedral of Christ the King. This can be viewed on the live webcam on www.mullingarparish.ie. Family flowers only please; donations if desired to North Westmeath Hospice, Mary Street, Mullingar. House private please.



Jakub Wolkowyski, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim

He will be sadly missed by his wife Arleta, daughters Lena & Julia, son Adam, mother Irena, brother Bartlomiej, extended family, relatives, co-workers & friends both in Ireland and Poland. A private Funeral Ceremony in memory of Jakub will take place in the coming days and will be followed by a private cremation.

Michael O'Reilly, Killytawney, Killeshandra, Cavan

Michael O'Reilly, Killytawney, Killeshandra, County Cavan and formerly of The Shamrock Inn, Main Street, Killeshandra, 2nd June 2020, suddenly, at his home. Michael, predeceased by his brother Sean T., Knocklyon, County Dublin and much loved husband of Mary, adored father of Caroline, Michelle, Patricia, Deirdre and Tomás, grandfather of Naofa, Croíthe, Aoísle, Lynn and Fionn, sister Mary (McLoughlin), Aughavas, County Leitrim, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends. Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass for Michael will take place on Thursday, 4th June, at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass will be streamed live here on www.churchtv.ie/killeshandra

May they all Rest in Peace