Leitrim deaths - Saturday, June 20, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tommy Carroll, 8 Swan Lake Drive, Gowna, Cavan / Dring, Longford



Tommy Carroll, 8 Swan Lake Drive, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan and formerly of Drumnacrehir, Dring, Co. Longford and Essex England. Peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his loving wife Monica. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Mary, Brigid and Patricia, sons in law John and Tim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a large circle of friends. Tommy's Funeral Mass will take place in St. Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, on Monday 22nd June at 12 noon, with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook Page. Funeral Mass is private to family members owing to Covid 19 restrictions.

Colm Horkan, Airport Road, Charlestown, Mayo / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Tipperary



Detective Garda Colm Horkan (Airport Road, Charlestown, Co. Mayo), June 18th 2020 (Tragically). Predeceased by his mother Dolores & twin sister Colette. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, father Marty, sister Deirdre, brothers Aiden, Brendan, Dermot and Padraig, sisters-in-law, aunts, Kitty (Walsh, Charlestown), Colette (Brennan) & Vera (Hora, USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues in An Garda Siochana, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Colm will lie in repose at the Family funeral home today, Saturday afternoon. Removal from the family home on Sunday morning to arrive at St. James’s Church, Charlestown for concelebrated Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. The funeral mass will be broadcast live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/charlestown and Midwest Radio. The family would ask you adhere to current HSE guidelines and restrictions at all times.

May they all Rest in Peace.